Trump On Why Aid Is Slow To Puerto Rico: 'Big Water, Ocean Water."

Puerto Rico is still in dire straits, with barely any power or gas, and extremely limited amounts of food and potable water, particularly in more remote parts of the island cut off by damage from Hurricane Maria.

With backlash growing to the government's response, Trump outlined why the response to the crisis has been slow during a speech to manufacturing leaders:

Pres. Trump on Puerto Rico relief efforts: "This is an island. Surrounded by water. Big water, ocean water." https://t.co/HarcUS5aO0 pic.twitter.com/WtPFpl4udl — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 29, 2017

Well that settles it. The comments come after the mayor of San Juan lashed out at statements by the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, which characterized the US's disaster response as a "good story":

San Juan mayor reacts to Homeland Security chief calling Puerto Rico a "good news" story: "This is a people are dying story." pic.twitter.com/8u913B3jWt — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 29, 2017



