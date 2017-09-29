Trump On Why Aid Is Slow To Puerto Rico: 'Big Water, Ocean Water."

Puerto Rico is still in dire straits, with barely any power or gas, and extremely limited amounts of food and potable water, particularly in more remote parts of the island cut off by damage from Hurricane Maria.
With backlash growing to the government's response, Trump outlined why the response to the crisis has been slow during a speech to manufacturing leaders:
Well that settles it. The comments come after the mayor of San Juan lashed out at statements by the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, which characterized the US's disaster response as a "good story":