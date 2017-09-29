UHHH

Trump On Why Aid Is Slow To Puerto Rico: 'Big Water, Ocean Water."

Puerto Rico is still in dire straits, with barely any power or gas, and extremely limited amounts of food and potable water, particularly in more remote parts of the island cut off by damage from Hurricane Maria. 

With backlash growing to the government's response, Trump outlined why the response to the crisis has been slow during a speech to manufacturing leaders:

 

Well that settles it. The comments come after the mayor of San Juan lashed out at statements by the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, which characterized the US's disaster response as a "good story":

 


Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
EXTENSIONS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Tool Shows The Sellers Amazon Is Hiding From You

2 diggs wikibuy.com
Wikibuy is a Chrome extension that automatically finds the lowest price, best coupon, or cash back offer for whatever you’re shopping for — on Amazon and a ton of other major sites. It’s a free tool, so there’s literally no reason not to get it.

The Best Long Reads

BAD SCIENTIST

0 diggs buzzfeed.com
Brian Wansink of Cornell University publishes headline-friendly studies about food psychology and oversees a $22 million federally funded program that uses his research to promote "smarter lunchrooms." Emails obtained by BuzzFeed News show how he scrambled to spin allegations that dozens of his studies are all just bologna.