Trump Uses Cringe-Inducing Spanish Accent To Say 'Puerto Rico' At Hispanic Heritage Month Event

Trump uses a Spanish accent to say "Puerto Rico" twice during a Hispanic Heritage Month event pic.twitter.com/v5qFTiqSjM — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 6, 2017

At a White House event honoring Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday, President Trump appeared to mock Hispanic people by using an exaggerated Spanish accent to say, "We are also praying for the people of Puerto Rico." Trump repeated it three times, to cheers and laughs from the crowd.



Trump has been lambasted for the federal government's response to the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. During his visit there Wednesday, Trump attempted to downplay the chaos and suffering that was occurring in the territory by passing out paper towels and supplies, but San Juan's mayor has loudly called out Trump for failing to respond adequately.