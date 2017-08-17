Seth Meyers Rips Trump's Charlottesville Response

After Tuesday's very strange press conference where President Donald Trump seemed to attack protestors who stood up to neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, Seth Meyers made a quick statement for his Tuesday night show.

Now, with a little more time, Meyers has cooked up a killer segment completely dismantling every part of Trump's press conference.





Perhaps more surprisingly, Meyers' more cautiously moderate NBC family member Jimmy Fallon also took a pretty critical tone toward Trump with his monologue last night.



