Key Points From Donald Trump's First Press Conference Since His Election

On Wednesday, Donald Trump held his first press conference since his election, just one day after BuzzFeed and CNN released shocking reports about alleged ties Trump has to Russia, and purported compromising intelligence Russia has on Donald Trump. The press conference, which quickly turned into confrontation between Trump and the press, covered many topics. Here's what to pull from this incoherent mess.

Trump's Business Arrangement

The original purpose of the press conference was to discuss Trump's relationship as president to his already existing business. After Trump abruptly left the podium, one of his lawyers, Sherri Dillion, explained a series of measures that will be taken to seemingly separate Trump from his business while he serves as President.

Trump’s businesses, which include more than 500 companies with $3.6 billion in assets and ties to more than 20 countries, will be placed into a trust. The trust will be overseen by an independent ethics officer and managed by Trump’s sons Eric and Don Jr., and chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who will make decisions without consulting the president. The Trump Organization will terminate all pending partnerships, and won’t enter into new international business arrangements, such as licensing deals for new hotels, while Trump remains in the White House.

Trump will notably not be creating a blind Trust or divesting in his business.

Trump’s team defended the arrangement during his press conference, saying that divesting or taking the company public was not feasible, and that the current approach would eliminate the possibility of conflicts of interest without causing him “unnecessary” losses. “President-elect Trump should not be expected to destroy the company he built," said Trump attorney Sheri Dillon. Trump himself said he was doing more than what it required. “I don’t have to do this,” he said during the nationally-televised press conference at Trump Tower in New York.

Trump Fights With CNN And BuzzFeed

After yesterday's surprise reports from BuzzFeed and CNN alleging connections between Trump's campaign and Russia, Trump was poised to retaliate against the organizations today. And that he did.

Trump opened by saying that what happened in the reports "didn't happen" and are "a disgrace," also suggesting that US intelligence may be to blame.

Trump went on to reference the reports, which allege Trump hired prostitutes to urinate on a bed that the Obama's had slept in, by saying "I’m also very much of a germophobe, by the way, believe me."



Trump then called out BuzzFeed, saying it's "a left-wing blog" that is doing "very poorly." Towards the end of the press conference, Trump and CNN's Jim Acosta fought as Acosta demanded a question after Trump called CNN and BuzzFeed "fake news." You can watch the exchange below.



Trump Commits To Repealing And Replacing Obamacare, But Doesn't Say With What

After sending what looked like mixed messages on Obamacare after the election, Trump recommitted to a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act, saying that it would be replaced with something better. When pressed on what exactly the new plan would look like, Trump gave no specifics.





