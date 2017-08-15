DEFENDING THE CHARLOTTESVILLE RALLY

Trump Just  Gave The Craziest Press Conference Of His Presidency

Tuesday afternoon, President Trump gave a press conference on what was supposed to be about his proposed infrastructure bill — that quickly veered off the rails as he began to answer questions about Charlottesville. 

You can watch the entire video below. He begins answering questions around 6 minutes into the video:

 

Despite his statement yesterday, where he specifically condemned white nationalist and racist groups that organized the Unite The Right Rally, today he defended participants of the rally, saying “you say Alt right, what about Alt Left. You had a group on one side that was bad and a group on the other that was also very violent.” He continued, claiming that certain participants weren't white nationalists: "you had very bad people in that group, on both sides, but you also had very fine people... you had many people in that group besides neo-Nazi's and white nationalists... there were people in that rally, there were people protesting very quietly the taking down of that statue."

Trump also waved off his slow response to rally, saying "I didn’t know David Duke was there..I couldn't make the statement sooner because I didn’t know all the facts... I didn’t wait long [to make a statement] I wanted to make sure my statement was correct...to get the facts."

Benjamin Goggin is the News Editor at Digg. 

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
CAMERA STRAPS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Maybe The Most Well-Designed Camera Straps Ever

5 diggs peakdesign.com
Cult-favorites Peak Design have created two new ultralight and versatile camera straps that fit in your pocket. The third generation anchors included with the straps make them quick connecting and attach to any camera. They can handle 200+ pounds of force.
THE REVOLUTION WILL BE STREAMED

7 diggs Variety
For a soft-spoken man, Netflix's Ted Sarandos makes a lot of thunderous news. Just consider the headlines he's generated over the last week alone with a succession of game-changing deals.