Trump Appears To Endorse Police Brutality In Speech To Police Officers

​Friday afternoon, President Trump gave a speech to police officers in Long Island, NY, where he spoke about the administration's supposed plan to take down the MS-13 gang, among other crime-related topics.

During the speech, Trump seemed to endorse intentional violence against alleged criminals, suggesting that officers not protect the heads of people they've arrested when putting them into police vehicles. "Please don't be too nice," Trump said to officers.

President urges officers to commit acts of brutality, officers laugh and cheer wildly. Beginning to think problem isn't a few bad apples. pic.twitter.com/o1sSgw6lGy — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) July 28, 2017

The crack elicited applause and laughter. It's unclear whether or not Trump was joking.



