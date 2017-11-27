At An Event Honoring Native American Veterans, Trump Calls Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas'





President Trump: "We have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her 'Pocahontas.'" pic.twitter.com/9zML2RVFtP — CSPAN (@cspan) November 27, 2017

At a White House event meant to honor Native American veterans, President Trump made another racist jab at Senator Elizabeth Warren, calling her "Pocahontas" in the same breath he used to praise Native American code talkers.



"You were here long before any of us were here," Trump told the code talkers. "Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas."



Trump has repeatedly used the name "Pocahontas" to mock the Democratic Senator, who says she has Native American heritage.

Update 3:40 PM: When asked about Trump's remark, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that "what most people find offensive is Senator Warren lying about her heritage to advance her career."

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump calling Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas" while honoring Native American war veterans earlier today:



"I think what most people find offensive is Senator Warren lying about her heritage to advance her career" pic.twitter.com/6IYwYABD2E — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 27, 2017

Earlier, Warren responded to Trump's remark by saying "[i]t is deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur."

WATCH: Elizabeth Warren responds to Trump's "Pocahontas" remark on @MSNBC:



"It is deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur." pic.twitter.com/au1QntxDzR — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 27, 2017



