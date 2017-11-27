FROM HONOR TO DISHONOR

At An Event Honoring Native American Veterans, Trump Calls Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas'


 

At a White House event meant to honor Native American veterans, President Trump made another racist jab at Senator Elizabeth Warren, calling her "Pocahontas" in the same breath he used to praise Native American code talkers.

"You were here long before any of us were here," Trump told the code talkers. "Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas."

Trump has repeatedly used the name "Pocahontas" to mock the Democratic Senator, who says she has Native American heritage.

Update 3:40 PM: When asked about Trump's remark, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that "what most people find offensive is Senator Warren lying about her heritage to advance her career."

 

Earlier, Warren responded to Trump's remark by saying "[i]t is deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur."

 


What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
LIKE OUR UNIVERSE, IT KEEPS GROWING

7 diggs Vanity Fair
After a decade of unprecedented success, Marvel Studios is at a pivotal moment: the looming farewell to some of its founding superheroes, and the rise of a new generation. Kevin Feige, the creative force behind the $13 billion franchise and a slew of Marvel stars, discusses its precarious beginnings, stumbles, and ever-expanding empire.

Trending Tech Stories