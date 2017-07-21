Trump Is Asking Advisers If He Can Pardon Himself, And Other Trump News From Today

​ ​​​​Friday. July 21st. Day 182.

The Trump Team Is Seeking To Undercut Robert Mueller's Investigation: The Washington Post reports that Trump aides are focused on undercutting Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe (the New York Times simultaneously reported something similar), which may start to branch out to Trump's business dealings. Meanwhile, Trump has reportedly been asking advisers about his ability to pardon aides, family members and himself.

Two Members Of Trump's Legal Team Are Out: Marc Kasowitz, Trump's lawyer, and his spokesman Mark Corallo are no longer part of President Trump's legal team. Kasowitz recently got himself in hot water for threatening emails he sent to a stranger, but the reasons for the legal team shakeup aren't yet clear.

Trump Expected To Make Anthony Scaramucci Communications Director: Axios reports that President Trump is planning on making Republican mega-donor Anthony Scaramucci Communications Director at the White House. Sean Spicer has been fulfilling the duties of Communications Director after Mike Dubke resigned. Scaramucci fundraised for Jeb Bush and Scott Walker during the primaries, frequently appears on Fox News, and at one point was a partner at a hedge fund before he quit in expectation of getting a White House job.