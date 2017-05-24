Trump Takes: The Week's Best Opinion Writing On Trump

Welcome to Trump Takes, your weekly guide to the best opinion writing about the Trump presidency.

To Impeach Or Not To Impeach?

Rishabh Bhandari and Aaron Sibarium, National Review

After a week of scandals for Donald Trump, which have pointed to the likely possibility that he interfered into the active FBI investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia, murmurs of impeachment are swirling. But Rishabh Bhandari and Aaron Sibarium argue in the National Review that impeachment would only make things worse. Rather than forcing Republicans and Democrats to confront the monster that they've both created (hopefully leading to a political solution post-Trump), impeachment would simply entrench divides between the partisan centers — leading to another Trump in 2020.

Robert Kuttner, Huffington Post

Many Democrats fear a Mike Pence presidency more than they fear the Trump administration. How could an establishment Republican with strong religious convictions not be more dangerous than floundering Trump? Robert Kuttner writes that Pence would be better for liberals on all counts. Pence was largely seen as a failure as Indiana governor, and made multiple large flubs that turned his constituents against him. He is a more inept politician than Trump, and would probably struggle as President as he did as Indiana governor. Additionally, Pence could not endorse the far-right ideology that Trump has while remaining any shred of respect, and would most likely split the Republican electorate — making a Democratic victory more likely in 2020.

Trump's Budget

Todd Scribner, The American Conservative

President Trump's proposed budget, if approved, would begin to strip away an administrative state that has provided cultural, material, and spiritual structure in many Americans' everyday lives. Bannon-esque ideologues say it would return resources to the people to begin to build their own, localized structures. But as Todd Scribner argues in American Conservative, Trump's budget may move us even closer to the authoritarian state that conservatives fear by creating a void that begs to be filled.

Jonathan Chait, New York Magazine



It's easy to say that President Trump's proposed budget disadvantages the poor when using progressive standards. For instance, his proposed cuts to food stamps clearly target the poor. But for many programs like food stamps, President Trump can argue that the money will flow back into the economy in a more efficient way. But what about the programs that Trump claims to efficiently help the poor in a productive way? Jonathan Chait argues that Trump's failure to support these programs — like the school voucher program he campaigned on — illustrate his actual lack of caring for poor people.

Trump's World Tour

Blake Hounshell, Politico Magazine

Trump's landmark speech in Saudi Arabia recommitted America's alliance with the country without strings attached. Trump was straight to the point — we are pursuing this alliance to fight terrorism. The honesty was refreshing, but by ignoring Saudi Arabia's political and cultural problems will we ever be able to get to the heart of the problem?

Anna Applebaum, The Washington Post

President Trump's first trip abroad was to Saudi Arabia where he signed a historic arms deal, but according to Anna Applebaum our providing the Saudis weapons — who are know to have funded terrorist in the past — shouldn't be our only concern. Trump's visit and cultural participation illustrates a validation of Saudi Arabia's abhorrent treatment of women and human rights.