Trump Pushes Back At Reported Obstruction Of Justice Investigation, And Other Trump News From Today

​ Thursday. June 15. Day 146.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel.



Top Stories

Trump Under Investigation For Obstruction Of Justice: Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice after he fired former FBI Director James Comey. Mueller is reportedly requesting interviews with top intelligence officials and looking into communications between them and the White House to determine if Trump put pressure on them to kill the investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

Trump Pushes Back Against Obstruction Investigation: Trump and his team are pushing back against the reports of an obstruction of justice investigation. On Twitter, Trump called the investigation "phony" and a "WITCH HUNT":

They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Trump's attorney called the leak of information that informed the reports "inexcusable" and "illegal".

Trump To Tighten Screws On Obama-Era Cuba Deal: President Trump plans to travel to Miami to announce tougher regulations on US interactions with Cuba. He will not completely dash the Obama-era deal with Cuba that has allowed travel and commerce, but new regulations will reportedly complicate relations.

Former Trump Campaign Chairman Still Doing International Work: Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort, who is at the center of the investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, is still doing international work based on his proximity to Trump. Manafort is reportedly doing business with Chinese businessmen who are seeking to get in on government contracts as part of President Trump infrastructure "plan". Manafort reportedly told them that his is still in touch with Trump and that he is helping shape Trump's foreign policy. Politico reported last month that Manafort advised the Trump team on the Russia scandal.

Trump Donors Summoned To White House On Day Of Comey Testimony: Politico reports that a group of Trump super-donors was summoned to the White House on the day former FBI director James Comey's testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee. The move was seen as a way to encourage donors despite the distractions currently weighing down the Trump administration. Super-donors who help presidential campaigns are relied upon to donate to outside groups that will lobby congress to pass pieced of legislation that are crucial to the presidents agenda. It's speculated that part of the reason why the Republican health care effort failed was because of a failure by outside lobbying groups.