Trump Retweets Meme Of Himself 'Eclipsing' Obama, And Other Trump News From Today

​Thursday. August 25th. Day 217.

Top Stories

Trump Retweets Meme Showing Him Eclipsing Obama, Literally: In the midst of a (typo-riddled) morning tweetstorm, President Trump took a moment to retweet a supporter's tweet, which shows Trump (the moon) covering up Obama (the sun). It's unclear if Obama will return to office once Trump/the moon passes on:

White House Moves Forward With Transgender Military Ban: After the President announced the ban on Twitter last month, the White House is sending guidelines to the Pentagon on enacting the ban. The ban would bar new transgender enlistees and give Secretary of Defense James Mattis the power to remove currently serving transgender soldiers.

Trump Goes After James Clapper On Twitter: After the former Director of National Intelligence's vehement criticism of Trump after the Phoenix rally, Trump attacked Clapper on Tuesday morning, tweeting "James Clapper, who famously got caught lying to Congress, is now an authority on Donald Trump. Will he show you his beautiful letter to me?"

Russian Officials Made Additional, Previously Unreported Efforts To Connect Putin With Trump Campaign: CNN reports that Rick Dearborn, a former Trump campaign official and current deputy chief of staff in the White House, sent an email last year referring to a previously unreported effort by someone from "WV" — apparently West Virginia — to arrange a meeting between the Trump campaign and Russian President Vladimir Putin. It's unclear whether the meeting ever took place, although Dearborn's reference to the effort was reportedly skeptical. The newly reported email was among the 20,000 emails that the Trump campaign has handed over to congressional committees.

Trump Reportedly Made Angry Phone Calls To Senators About Russia Investigation And Sanctions: Earlier this month, Trump called Senators Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) to complain about government investigations into Russian interference into the 2016 election and new sanctions against Russia, according to Politico. Tillis is working on a bill to protect special prosecutor Robert Mueller from any attempts Trump might make to fire him. "It seems he is just always focused on Russia," one senior GOP aide told Politico.