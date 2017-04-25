Top Trump Aide's Ties To Nazi-Allied Group Go Back Decades, And Other Trump News From Today

There's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about.
Tuesday, April 25th. Day 96.
Top Stories
- Trump aide Sebastian Gorka's ties to far-right Hungarian group Vitézi Rend go back to the late 1990s Forward
- Trump reportedly backs off forcing government shutdown over wall funding, pushing decision back to September The Guardian
- Trump lashes out at Canada on Twitter, promising action to defend dairy farmers in the Midwest Twitter
- Meanwhile, the administration set a tariff on Canadian lumber imported to the US CNN Money
- The State Department is promoting Mar-a-Largo on embassy websites The Week
Trump's Tweets
