Top Trump Aide's Ties To Nazi-Allied Group Go Back Decades, And Other Trump News From Today

Tuesday, April 25th. Day 96.

Top Stories

Trump aide Sebastian Gorka's ties to far-right Hungarian group Vitézi Rend go back to the late 1990s Forward

Trump reportedly backs off forcing government shutdown over wall funding, pushing decision back to September The Guardian

Trump lashes out at Canada on Twitter, promising action to defend dairy farmers in the Midwest Twitter

Meanwhile, the administration set a tariff on Canadian lumber imported to the US CNN Money

The State Department is promoting Mar-a-Largo on embassy websites The Week







Trump's Tweets

Don't let the fake media tell you that I have changed my position on the WALL. It will get built and help stop drugs, human trafficking etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2017





Canada has made business for our dairy farmers in Wisconsin and other border states very difficult. We will not stand for this. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2017

Proud of @IvankaTrump for her leadership on these important issues. Looking forward to hearing her speak at the W20! https://t.co/e6Uajrm8zp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2017



