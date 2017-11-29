Trump Retweets Unverified Anti-Muslim Videos Posted By Far-Right Extremist, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, November 29th. Day 314.

Trump Retweets Three Far-Right Anti-Muslim Videos

Wednesday morning, President Trump retweeted three anti-Muslim videos originally posted by Jayda Fransen, a far-right British activist that helps lead the extreme political group Britain First. The videos, which have not been independently verified, are titled "Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!," "Muslim destroys a statue of Virgin Mary!", and "Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!"

Fransen has previously been arrested for assaulting a woman wearing a hijab and has been known to post misleading videos.

Behind Closed Doors, Trump Denies Authenticity Of Access Hollywood Tape And Calls Approval Ratings 'Fake'

Tuesday evening, The Washington Post and The New York Times both reported stories on President Trump that claimed his outlandish, self-promoting rhetoric used on Twitter, was also present in his private conversations.

The Washington Post recounted multiple conversations in which the President said the Russian collusion investigation would be done by the end of the year, his low approval ratings were "fake" and his accomplishments were historic.

A New York Times story supported reporting done by The Post that claimed that Trump has repeatedly questioned the authenticity in private of the Access Hollywood tape revealing audio of him endorsing sexual assault. Trump has previously acknowledged the tape's accuracy. The story also reported that Trump has continued to question his loss of the popular vote and the authenticity of President Obama's birth certificate behind closed doors.

Trump Uses Matt Lauer Firing To Prod Media Enemies

Shortly after the news of Matt Lauer's firing over sexual assault allegations broke, President Trump used the incident to request that his personal media foes also get shown the door. In one tweet, Trump targeted MSNBC president Phil Griffin and Joe Scarborough, invoking a conspiracy theory that Scarborough was involved in the death of one of his staffers.

So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

In another tweet, Trump targeted NBC News chairman Andrew Lack, who announced Lauer's firing.

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

It's unclear what specifically Trump was referring to in "Lack's past," but Fox News notes criticism of Lack's handling of the spiked Ronan Farrow piece on the Harvey Weinstein assault allegations, as well as criticism he received for sitting on the Juanita Broaddrick rape allegations against Bill Clinton.

Trump Responds To CNN Boycott Of White House Holiday Party

President Trump and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders both publically celebrated on Twitter news that CNN would boycott the White House holiday party — an event that media typically attends that's off the record.

Great, and we should boycott Fake News CNN. Dealing with them is a total waste of time! https://t.co/8zJ3j7g5el — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

CNN told Politico Tuesday evening that they would not attend the event this year in light of President Trump's persisted targeted attacks against them.

