UPDATING THROUGHOUT THE DAY

Trump Retweets Unverified Anti-Muslim Videos Posted By Far-Right Extremist, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, November 29th. Day 314.

Trump Retweets Three Far-Right Anti-Muslim Videos

Wednesday morning, President Trump retweeted three anti-Muslim videos originally posted by Jayda Fransen, a far-right British activist that helps lead the extreme political group Britain First. The videos, which have not been independently verified, are titled "Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!," "Muslim destroys a statue of Virgin Mary!", and "Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!"

Fransen has previously been arrested for assaulting a woman wearing a hijab and has been known to post misleading videos.

Behind Closed Doors, Trump Denies Authenticity Of Access Hollywood Tape And Calls Approval Ratings 'Fake'

Tuesday evening, The Washington Post and The New York Times both reported stories on President Trump that claimed his outlandish, self-promoting rhetoric used on Twitter, was also present in his private conversations.

The Washington Post recounted multiple conversations in which the President said the Russian collusion investigation would be done by the end of the year, his low approval ratings were "fake" and his accomplishments were historic. 

A New York Times story supported reporting done by The Post that claimed that Trump has repeatedly questioned the authenticity in private of the Access Hollywood tape revealing audio of him endorsing sexual assault. Trump has previously acknowledged the tape's accuracy. The story also reported that Trump has continued to question his loss of the popular vote and the authenticity of President Obama's birth certificate behind closed doors.

Trump Uses Matt Lauer Firing To Prod Media Enemies 

Shortly after the news of Matt Lauer's firing over sexual assault allegations broke, President Trump used the incident to request that his personal media foes also get shown the door. In one tweet, Trump targeted MSNBC president Phil Griffin and Joe Scarborough, invoking a conspiracy theory that Scarborough was involved in the death of one of his staffers.

 

In another tweet, Trump targeted NBC News chairman Andrew Lack, who announced Lauer's firing. 

 

It's unclear what specifically Trump was referring to in "Lack's past," but Fox News notes criticism of Lack's handling of the spiked Ronan Farrow piece on the Harvey Weinstein assault allegations, as well as criticism he received for sitting on the Juanita Broaddrick rape allegations against Bill Clinton.

Trump Responds To CNN Boycott Of  White House Holiday Party

President Trump and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders both publically celebrated on Twitter news that CNN would boycott the White House holiday party — an event that media typically attends that's off the record. 

 

CNN told Politico Tuesday evening that they would not attend the event this year in light of President Trump's persisted targeted attacks against them. 

Benjamin Goggin is the News Editor at Digg. 

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
THE TANGLED WEB HE WEAVES

7 diggs Wired
I’ve got bad news for everyone who is working overtime to protest Federal Communications Commission chair Ajit Pai’s campaign to eliminate net neutrality: You are being tricked.
SAFETY WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

The Re-Engineered Condom

3 diggs lelo.to
Marking a big move forward in condom technology, LELO’s futuristic HEX condoms combine latex with an internally integrated hexagonal pattern that addresses the three biggest issues people have with condoms: breakage, slippage and reduced pleasure. If it’s too cold to walk to your Walmart or Target, use the code DIGGHEX for a 30% discount online and have it delivered at your door!

Trending Tech Stories

INEVITABLE IS NOTHING

9 diggs Jalopnik
More and more semi-autonomous cars cruise on the road every day, and yet the more time I spend testing these driver-assisted vehicles, the more I think that full autonomy may never, ever happen.