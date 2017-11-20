Trump Targets Marshawn Lynch For Standing During Mexican Anthem, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday, November 20th. Day 305.

Trump Says Marshawn Lynch Should Be Suspended For Standing During Mexican Anthem

Monday morning, President Trump tweeted that Oakland Raiders football player Marshawn Lynch should be suspended the next time he sits for the national anthem. In a game played in Mexico City, Lynch stood for the Mexican national anthem but sat for America's national anthem.

Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

White House Says It's Willing To Budge On Obamacare Repeal In Tax Bill

On Sunday, Trump Legislative Director Mick Mulvaney told Face The Nation that the White House was willing to forgo the repeal of the individual health care mandate found in the Senate version of the tax bill if it became an impediment to passage. Already, Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine has protested the provision, which tries to repeal a key element of Obamacare after Congress' first few attempts to repeal it failed.



Trump Signals He'll Stop Elephant Trophy Law Repeal

On Sunday, President Trump doubled down on reports that he was stopping the repeal of a law that prevents the imports of big-game-hunting trophies. Previously, it was reported that the Department of the Interior was repealing the 2014 Obama law that banned imports of big-game-hunting trophies like elephant and lion parts. On Friday, Trump tweeted that he was putting the decision on hold until he reviewed all the facts. On Sunday, Trump called the decision a "horror show."

Big-game trophy decision will be announced next week but will be very hard pressed to change my mind that this horror show in any way helps conservation of Elephants or any other animal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

Bush Influence Grows In White House

After calling to "drain the swamp," President Trump has installed three dozen Bush-era appointees in the White House, and their power is growing, according to the AP. Notably, Trump's highest-profile recent appointments have been from the Bush era: Alex Azar leading the Health and Human Services Department and Jerome "Jay" Pleading the Federal Reserve.



