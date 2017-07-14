As part of Bastille Day celebrations, the French military marching band played a Daft Punk medley for President Macron and President Trump, who visited France for the celebration. Their reactions tell very different stories.
'DA FUNK?'
French Marching Band Plays Daft Punk Medley, And Trump Is Not Amused
