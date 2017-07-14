'DA FUNK?'

French Marching Band Plays Daft Punk Medley, And Trump Is Not Amused

 

As part of Bastille Day celebrations, the French military marching band played a Daft Punk medley for President Macron and President Trump, who visited France for the celebration. Their reactions tell very different stories.​

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.