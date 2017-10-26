Trump Brags About Starting 'This Whole Fake News Thing'

In an interview with Lou Dobbs on Fox News, President Trump bragged about starting "this whole fake news thing," insisting that critics borrowed the concept from him to fabricate the hacking of the 2016 election (which isn't made up) only after he coined the term (which he didn't).



In the interview Trump said he's single-handedly convinced the American people that mainstream media is fake: "If you look at it from the day I started running to now, I’m so proud that I have been able to convince people how fake it is — because it has taken a nosedive."

In the rest of the interview, Lou Dobbs submitted himself graciously to Trump's will. When Trump asked Dobbs for advice on who he should choose to lead the fed, Dobbs replied: "May I constrain myself?... an ad hoc adviser to the president... I personally believe that Janet Yellen might be worth keeping."

Dobbs went on to call Trump "one of the most loved and respected [president] in history," he said. "You are if I may say everything as advertised as you ran for president."