Like many Americans, President Trump enjoyed the solar eclipse on Monday. Like the well-prepared eclipse-viewers across the country, he did so through a pair of protective eclipse glasses. Unlike most of those bespectacled viewers, he also took off his glasses to look straight at the dang sun:

Did Donald do it once? No, he looked twice:

President Trump sneaks a peek at the #SolarEclipse2017 after taking off his protective glasses pic.twitter.com/sqhhV93LYF — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 21, 2017

Here's a full video:



The President gazes upon the sun and the moon pic.twitter.com/pe3FQEThGX — Axios (@axios) August 21, 2017





Trump's glances were a fulfillment of many half-serious predictions that the President would do just what he did:

id say theres about a 50% chance this happens later pic.twitter.com/dQ1zqZWxqv — leon (@leyawn) August 21, 2017