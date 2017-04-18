Donald Trump Seems To Think That Kim Jong-Un Is The Same Person As Kim Jong-Il

​On "Fox and Friends" this morning, President Trump promised not "to telegraph what I'm doing or what I'm thinking," but he ended up telegraphing a major misconception. In an interview with Ainsley Earhardt, Trump appeared to confuse current North Korean Kim Jong-un with his father and predecessor, Kim Jong-il.

Trump said:

They've been talking with this gentleman for a long time. You read Clinton's book, he said, 'Oh, we made such a great peace deal,' and it was a joke. You look at different things over the years, with President Obama, everybody's been outplayed, they've all been outplayed by this gentleman.

.@POTUS on tensions between U.S. and North Korea pic.twitter.com/k10z2tUxbH — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 18, 2017

Kim Jong-il was the Supreme Leader of North Korea for most of President Clinton's administration, all of President George W. Bush's administration, and most of President Obama's first term. Kim Jong-un has been in power only since December 2011. So American presidents have not, in fact, been talking with "this gentleman" for a long time.

Good thing we're not on the brink of armed conflict with North Korea or anything!

[Fox & Friends via Bradd Jaffy]