A Who's Who Of Everyone Mentioned In Donald Trump Jr.'s Crazy Email Chain

This morning, Donald Trump Jr. shocked the world by tweeting out a scan of a June 2016 email chain between himself and Rob Goldstone, a publicist for Russian pop musician Emin Agalarov, in which Goldstone helped broker a meeting between Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney who might have negative information about Hillary Clinton.

Goldstone sourced the information to "Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump." The email chain makes it clear that Trump Jr. knew about the Russian government's plan to help his father's campaign and that he was eager to obtain information from the Russian government that might help Trump defeat Hillary Clinton.

The email chain refers to several individuals by first name or by job description. Here's an explanation of who everyone is and how they connect to Trump.

Rob Goldstone

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/a85c54b6f22d4b64b6a0c82f0ce3a028_2t1iDer_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

The New York Times describes Goldstone as "a British-born former tabloid reporter and entertainment publicist who first met the future president when the Trump Organization was trying to do business in Russia." The Guardian takes a closer look at Goldstone's Instagram account, in which the publicist played up his connections to the Trump campaign:

Hours after Trump's shock victory in the 2016 election, he posted a photograph to Instagram in which he wore a T-shirt with a large "RUSSIA" logo. He captioned the picture: "Hedging bets." ...



Goldstone's posts indicate that he was in Moscow 10 days before the 9 June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, and then returned to spend most of that July in Russia and Azerbaijan. When Trump announced his campaign for the US presidency in June 2015, Goldstone claimed to have already been briefed on Trump's intentions during a meeting he and Agalarov enjoyed at Trump Tower the previous month, writing: "He talked about his planned run for President of the USA – which became official today!"



[The Guardian]

Donald Trump Jr.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/1d24134659a1493e9d9d214ccb37c2bd_2t1iDer_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Donald Trump Jr. is President Trump's oldest, and possibly dumbest, child. Along with his brother, Eric, he is officially in charge of the Trump Organization while his father serves as president.

Emin (Agalarov)

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/99f2bc9fc6ee4bfb8fcfc0a271d5bdf9_2t1iDer_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

In the first email in the chain, Goldstone tells Trump Jr., " Emin just called and asked me to contact you with something very interesting." Emin, who is represented by Goldstone, is a 37-year-old Azerbaijani-Russian singer-songwriter whose music is very popular in Russia. (He goes by his first name professionally.) In 2013, Trump Sr. appeared in one of Emin's music videos.

Emin is the son and business associate of Aras Agalarov, a Russian real estate tycoon with close ties to Vladimir Putin (see below). According to Politico, Emin and his father first met Trump Sr. through a Miss Universe connection:

In 2013 Emin filmed the video for his single "Amor," in which the young singer pursues Miss Universe 2012, Olivia Culpo, through darkened city streets with a flashlight. Miss Universe representatives later came to Moscow with Culpo to meet with the Agalarovs, and subsequently introduced the Russians to Trump.



[Politico]





For more on Emin's biography, check out The Atlantic's summary of his life and career.

'The Crown Prosecutor Of Russia'

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/45cbbe67fb8c46e4bed90c5effd6a5c2_2t1iDer_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

In an email, Goldstone tells Trump Jr. that "The Crown prosecutor of Russia" met with Emin's father, Aras, and "offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia." There is no such role as "the crown prosecutor of Russia." Goldstone was likely referring to the prosecutor general of Russia, Yury Yakovlevich Chaika. Chaika was initially appointed to his post by Putin in 2006, and he is reportedly close with Natalia Veselnitskaya, the lawyer whom Trump Jr., Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner ultimately met with on June 9, 2016.

Aras (Agalarov)

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/8d89c414c3e5406bbe2ccffe584dc02c_2t1iDer_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Emin's father, Aras Agalarov is a real estate magnate who is often referred to as "the Donald Trump of Russia," according to The Times. Agalarov hosted the 2013 Miss Universe pageant — then owned by the elder Trump — at one of Agalarov's properties in Moscow, Crocus City Hall.

The elder Agalarov was born in Azerbaijan in 1956 and has made a Forbes-estimated fortune of nearly $1.3 billion in real estate development. His company, Crocus Group, has won contracts from Putin's Kremlin, including for two World Cub 2018 stadiums. Putin himself recognized Agalarov's commercial work in a 2013 ceremony at the Kremlin, where he pinned a medal of honor on Agalarov's lapel.

[Politico]





When Trump Sr. was in Moscow for the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, Agalarov reportedly "passed along a friendly note from Mr. Putin and a traditional Russian box as a gift" after Putin was unable to attend a planned meeting with Trump.

Rhona (Graff)

In his email to Trump Jr. about the Russian government's desire to help Trump's campaign, Goldstone wrote, " I can also send this info to your father via Rhona , but it is ultra sensitive so wanted to send to you first." Rhona Graff was Trump Sr.'s longtime assistant at Trump Tower; she's officially a senior vice president at the Trump Organization. Even though Graff does not have an official White House role, she reportedly still acts as a gatekeeper to President Trump.

'The Russian Government Attorney'

In the email exchange, Goldstone tells Trump Jr., " Emin asked that I schedule a meeting with you and The Russian government attorney who is flying over from Moscow for this Thursday ." This attorney is apparently Natalia Veselnitskaya, who told The Times that she "never acted on behalf of the Russian government." (Putin also denied knowing who Veselnitskaya is.)

Ms. Veselnitskaya's clients include state-owned businesses and a senior government official's son, whose company was under investigation in the United States at the time of the meeting. Her activities and associations had previously drawn the attention of the F.B.I., according to a former senior law enforcement official.



[The New York Times]





Trump Jr. ultimately met Veselnitskaya on June 9, 2016 — a meeting brokered by Goldstone and Emin in these emails. Trump Jr. claims that Veselnitskaya spoke primarily about the Magnitsky Act, a 2012 law that imposes US sanctions on suspected Russian human rights abusers, in retaliation for which Putin halted American adoptions of Russian children. Veselnitskaya gave a similar description of the meeting to NBC News:





Paul Manafort

In a later email on the chain Trump Jr. tweeted, Trump Jr. tells Goldstone "It will likely be Paul Manafort (campaign boss) my brother in law and me" in attendance at the meeting with Veselnitskaya. (All three of them did indeed attend, according to The Times.) Manafort was Trump's campaign chairman from June to August 2016. He resigned after information about his ties to Russia and Ukraine came to light, and has since been investigated by the FBI for his "business activities, failure to file foreign lobbying disclosures and possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia."

Jared Kushner

Kushner, Trump Jr.'s brother-in-law and a current adviser to President Trump, was cc'ed on Trump Jr.'s final email in the chain, informing him and Manafort about a new time for the meeting with Veselnitskaya. According to Veselnitskaya, Kushner left the meeting after about 10 minutes. Kushner is reportedly under FBI investigation for meeting with a Russian banker with close ties to Putin after the election.