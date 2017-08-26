What To Know About Donald Trump's Pardon Of Joe Arpaio

On Friday evening, most of us had our attention turned to Hurricane Harvey and the threats it posed to Texas. It was during this time that President Donald Trump dropped a bomb and announced he was pardoning former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who had been charged with criminal contempt for his racial-profiling practices. Here's what you need to know about Trump's pardon of Arpaio, Arpaio's criminal conviction, and why the decision has stirred up so much controversy.

Arpaio Was First Charged In 2007 For Using Racial Profiling Practices, Especially Against The Latino Community

The case that led to former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's criminal conviction last month, and his pardon by President Trump Friday night, began in 2007 with a traffic stop in Maricopa County, Ariz., and the wrongful nine-hour detention of a Mexican man holding a valid tourist's visa.



[The Washington Post]

Even After A Federal Court Ruled Arpaio's Practices As Unconstitutional, He Ignored The Order

After the first order in 2011, Arpaio told various television reporters that he would "never give in to control by the federal government," that he would not "back down" and "if they don't like what I'm doing get the laws changed in Washington."



[CNN]

A Month Ago, Arpaio Was Found Guilty Of Criminal Contempt

In her written opinion, [Judge Susan] Bolton said the evidence showed "flagrant disregard" for the court order and that Arpaio had "willfully violated" it. She also said Arpaio had failed to ensure his department complied with the order by directing his deputies to "continue to detain" people.



[Los Angeles Times]

In His Phoenix Rally Speech, Trump Was Already Dropping Hints That He Would Pardon Arpaio

"Do the people in this room like Sheriff Joe? So, was Sheriff Joe convicted for doing his job? That's why... He should have had a jury, but you know what? I'll make a prediction. I think he's going to be just fine, OK?"

[Time]

Trump's Pardon Is Lawful, Although Not Uncontroversial

While the move may have been unusual, there is nothing in the text of the Constitution's pardons clause to suggest that he [Trump] exceeded his authority. The president, the clause says, "shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment."



[The New York Times]

His Decision Can Be Read As An Attack On The Constitution

An Arpaio pardon would express presidential contempt for the Constitution. Arpaio didn't just violate a law passed by Congress. His actions defied the Constitution itself, the bedrock of the entire system of government. For Trump to say that this violation is excusable would threaten the very structure on which is right to pardon is based.



[Bloomberg View]

Some Believe It Doesn't Fit The Public Rationale For Pardons

[P]ardons are granted for two reasons: either to provide mercy or correct a miscarriage of justice, in an individual case; or on more general grounds based on public policy. Trump's pardon of Arpaio does not fit either category very well.



[The Washington Post]

Human Rights Groups See It As A Condonation Of Illegal Racial Targeting

"Pardoning him encourages every other police office and sheriff to racially profile and to abuse their power, and there’ll be no consequences," Carlos Garcia [executive director of Puente, an Arizona-based human-rights organization] said.

[The New Yorker]



Political Figures From Both Parties Have Condemned Trump's Decision

With his pardon pen, POTUS reveals his own contempt for our Constitution, our courts, and our founding principles of equality and justice. — Sally Yates (@SallyQYates) August 26, 2017

.@POTUS's pardon of Joe Arpaio, who illegally profiled Latinos, undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law https://t.co/2FckGtwQ2m — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 26, 2017

Regarding the Arpaio pardon, I would have preferred that the President honor the judicial process and let it take its course. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 26, 2017





For a more detailed account of Joe Arpaio's notoriety during his tenure as an Arizona sheriff, check out Phoenix New Times' coverage of him in this Twitter thread.

