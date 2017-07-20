The Highlights From Trump's Crazy Interview With The New York Times

​On Wednesday evening, The New York Times published a wide-ranging interview with President Trump. The big news was his remarks about Jeff Sessions, but the full interview is full of weird gems. Here are the highlights.

Trump Digs At Hillary Post-Healthcare-Failure

Trump opened the interview with a dig at Hillary Clinton. When asked about his lunch with Republican senators about the failed attempt to repeal Obamacare, Trump responded by highlighting Hillary Clinton's failed attempt at healthcare reform during her husband's presidency:

Look, Hillary Clinton worked eight years in the White House with her husband as president and having majorities and couldn’t get it done. Smart people, tough people — couldn’t get it done. Obama worked so hard. They had 60 in the Senate. They had big majorities and had the White House...I mean, you think of Hillary Clinton, and you look, she went eight years — very capable — went eight years as the first lady, and could not get health care. So this is not an easy crack...Hillary Clinton was in there eight years and they never got Hillarycare, whatever they called it at the time.



Trump Knows Bad People

When pointing out the goodness of the Republicans who are on the fence about healthcare, Trump made a point to mention that he knows really bad people:

And then they’ll vote on this, and we’ll see. We have some meetings scheduled today. I think we have six people who are really sort of O.K. They are all good people. We don’t have bad people. I know the bad people. Believe me, do I know bad people.



Macron Wants To Hold Trump's Hand

President Trump was candid about his much speculated upon relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron. When discussing his visit to France, Trump repeatedly talked about how much Macron loves to hold his hand:

He’s a great guy. Smart. Strong. Loves holding my hand... People don’t realize he loves holding my hand. And that’s good, as far as that goes... He’s a very good person. And a tough guy, but look, he has to be. I think he is going to be a terrific president of France. But he does love holding my hand.

Trump's Parade Philosophy

When describing the Bastille Day Parade that he attended in France, Trump outlined his philosophy about what makes a parade great:

But the Bastille Day parade was — now that was a super-duper — O.K. I mean, that was very much more than normal. They must have had 200 planes over our heads. Normally you have the planes and that’s it, like the Super Bowl parade. And everyone goes crazy, and that’s it. That happened for — and you know what else that was nice? It was limited. You know, it was two hours, and the parade ended. It didn’t go a whole day. They didn’t go crazy. You don’t want to leave, but you have to... They had so many different zones. Maybe 100,000 different uniforms, different divisions, different bands. Then we had the retired, the older, the ones who were badly injured. The whole thing, it was an incredible thing.





On His Infamous Refusal To Shake Chancellor Angela Merkel's Hand

President Trump infamously refused to shake German Chancellor Angela Merkel's hand during her visit to The White House. Trump explains the entire situation as a misunderstanding:

So I am sitting in the chair. We’d been sitting there for two hours. So it’s not like, “Nice to see ya.” So the press comes in. So I guess someone screamed out, “Shake her hand, shake her hand!” I didn’t even hear. So I didn’t shake her hand, because I’d been with her for so long. I’d been with her for a long period of time. So I didn’t shake her — the next day, “Trump refused to shake…” [garbled]... She actually called me, and she said, um, “You know, I think we get along very well.” I said we do, we really do.



Trump Reiterates His Belief That He's Done More Than Any President

Trump reiterated his belief that he's done more than any president by this amount of time in office, a claim that's been debunked:

I meant, for the time in office, five months and couple of weeks, I think I’ve done more than anyone else. They may have taken it as more than anyone else, period... But I’m talking about for my time. I heard that Harry Truman was first, and then we beat him. These are approved by Congress. These are not just executive orders.



Trump Describes His Second Meeting With Putin

Earlier this week it was reported that President Trump had a second unofficial meeting with Vladimir Putin. Trump described the interaction as he remembers it:

O.K., so we’re sitting at this massive table. And the wives are separated from their husbands, which sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t. But they did... And now Melania was sitting on the other side of the table, way down on the other end, very far away. She was sitting next to Putin and somebody else, I don’t know. She was sitting next to Putin... So the meal was going, and toward dessert I went down just to say hello to Melania, and while I was there I said hello to Putin. Really, pleasantries more than anything else. It was not a long conversation, but it was, you know, could be 15 minutes. Just talked about — things. Actually, it was very interesting, we talked about adoption... I always found that interesting. Because, you know, he ended that years ago. And I actually talked about Russian adoption with him, which is interesting because it was a part of the conversation that Don [Jr., Mr. Trump’s son] had in that meeting.



Trump Thinks Comey Shared Pee-Dossier With Him As A Form Of Leverage

The Times pushed Trump on his thoughts on the Trump Jr. meeting. Trump repeatedly diverted the question, eventually shifting to his belief that the meeting was reasonable because the DNC wasn't trustworthy. He then implicated the DNC in the spreading of the dossier that alleged that Russia had evidence that Trump had hired prostitutes while in the country. In the conversation Trump said that former FBI director James Comey used the dossier to create leverage:

When he [James B. Comey] brought it [the dossier] to me, I said this is really made-up junk. I didn’t think about anything. I just thought about, man, this is such a phony deal...So anyway, in my opinion, he shared it so that I would think he had it out there.

Trump Says He Wouldn't Have Hired Jeff Sessions Knowing He'd Recuse Himself From The Russia Probe

The biggest news from the interview was that Trump said he wouldn't have hired Sessions knowing he'd recuse himself from the Russia probe:

Well, Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job, and I would have picked somebody else... So Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself. I then have — which, frankly, I think is very unfair to the president. How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, “Thanks, Jeff, but I can’t, you know, I’m not going to take you.” It’s extremely unfair, and that’s a mild word, to the president.



Trump's Granddaughter Interrupts To Speak Chinese

While discussing James Comey's testimony, the interview was interrupted by Trump's granddaughter Arabella Kushner (6):

TRUMP: Hi baby, how are you? ARABELLA KUSHNER: [enters room] Hi, Grandpa. TRUMP: My granddaughter Arabella, who speaks — say hello to them in Chinese. KUSHNER: Ni hao. TRUMP: She’s great. She speaks fluent Chinese. She’s amazing. TRUMP: She spoke with President Xi [Jinping of China]. Honey? Can you say a few words in Chinese? Say, like, “I love you, Grandpa” — KUSHNER: Wo ai ni, Grandpa. TRUMP: Good, smart genes.

Trump Says Investigating His Finances Is A Red Line

In the last portion of the interview, Trump says that special investigator Mueller would be crossing a line if he investigated his finances apart from Russia:

SCHMIDT: Last thing, if Mueller was looking at your finances and your family finances, unrelated to Russia — is that a red line?

TRUMP: I would say yeah. I would say yes. By the way, I would say, I don’t — I don’t — I mean, it’s possible there’s a condo or something, so, you know, I sell a lot of condo units, and somebody from Russia buys a condo, who knows? I don’t make money from Russia...

SCHMIDT: But if he was outside that lane, would that mean he’d have to go?

TRUMP: No, I think that’s a violation. Look, this is about Russia. So I think if he wants to go, my finances are extremely good, my company is an unbelievably successful company.



Trump declined to say if he would fire Meuller over the investigation.





All quotes in this piece are from The New York Times.