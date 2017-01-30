What To Read About Trump's Immigration Ban

President Trump's Friday signing of an Executive Order banning refugees (and, at least initially, green card holders) from 7 majority-Muslim countries sparked chaos and protests at airports around the country, as lawyers scrambled to assist foreigners being detained and the Trump administration and Department of Homeland Security adjusted the ban's parameters. Here's what you should read and know about the ban as the situation continues to unfold:

The Law

Lawfare editor and Brookings Institute fellow Benjamin Wittes — who describes himself as an advocate of "strong counterterrorism powers," including non-criminal detention and aggressive surveillance — is unsparing in his critique of Trump's Executive Order:

Put simply, I don’t believe that the stated purpose is the real purpose. This is the first policy the United States has adopted in the post-9/11 era about which I have ever said this. It’s a grave charge, I know, and I’m not making it lightly. But in the rational pursuit of security objectives, you don’t marginalize your expert security agencies and fail to vet your ideas through a normal interagency process. You don’t target the wrong people in nutty ways when you’re rationally pursuing real security objectives. When do you do these things? You do these things when you’re elevating the symbolic politics of bashing Islam over any actual security interest.

[Lawfare]





Hot Air is a staunchly conservative outlet, but they didn't mince words about the legality of the ban:

President Donald Trump’s announced ban on Syrian refugees, and travelers from seven Middle Eastern countries as a whole, is illegal. This won’t be particularly popular here at Hot Air (hey, at least I admit it), but the 1965 Immigration Act is pretty clear on the rules.

[Hot Air]









Is Trump's ban the same as Obama's 2011 freeze on refugees from Iraq? Short answer: No.

In light of the response from Obama administration officials that there never was a point when Iraqi resettlement was stopped or banned, we are updating this ruling to Three Pinocchios. Iraqi refugee processing was slowed, in response to a specific threat, but it was not halted. The Trump White House, meanwhile, has failed to provide any evidence for its statement.

[The Washington Post]





On the claim that Obama already banned people coming from the 7 countries listed in Trump's order, Jon Finer writes at Foreign Policy:

A bit of background: soon after the December 2015 terror attack in San Bernadino, President Obama signed an amendment to the Visa Waiver Program, a law that allows citizens of 38 countries to travel to the United States without obtaining visas (and gives Americans reciprocal privileges in those countries). The amendment removed from the Visa Waiver Program dual nationals who were citizens of four countries (Iraq, Iran, Sudan, and Syria), or anyone who had recently traveled to those countries. The Obama administration added three more to the list (Libya, Somalia, and Yemen), bringing the total to seven. But this law did not bar anyone from coming to the United States.

[Foreign Policy]





The global confusion that has since erupted is the story of a White House that rushed to enact, with little regard for basic governing, a core campaign promise that Mr. Trump made to his most fervent supporters. In his first week in office, Mr. Trump signed other executive actions with little or no legal review, but his order barring refugees has had the most explosive implications.

[New York Times]





Lee Gelernt, the attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union who argued in Brooklyn on Saturday night, said lawyers were trying to record incidents of noncompliance so they could go back to court. “The judge will certainly want to know if her orders are not being complied with,” he said. “Eventually you could get to something like contempt, but I think we’re a long way from that.”

[The Guardian]





[Judge Ann Donnelly] had once been a government lawyer, but that night, she showed little patience for their arguments, The Post reported. “Our own government presumably approved their entry to the country,” Donnelly said, weighing the risks of sending unknown numbers of people back across the oceans.

[Washington Post]









The People Affected

Those Left Or Trapped Overseas

Buzzfeed reports on a group of LGBT refugees from Iran, who were hiding in Turkey while they hoped to be granted refugee status to the US:

“I’m going to die here,” said Hamid, a 36-year-old gay man who fled his home in northern Iran in 2014 and was referred to the US for resettlement in August 2016. He is one of many queer Iranians who have camped out in Denizli, a small textile manufacturing city in southwestern Turkey, to endure the years-long wait for a ticket to the West where they hope to build a new life.

[Buzzfeed]





The Washington Post is rounding up stories about people who have been detained or can no longer come to the US, including Roslyn Sinha, who flew to the UAE to visit her ailing mother:

Because Sinha is in the United States on a work permit, she had to request special permission from U.S. immigration authorities to leave the country and return. After waiting six months for that permission, she finally boarded a plane Friday. Now she may be stuck in Dubai, stranded by President Trump’s executive order banning U.S. entry for migrants, refugees and others from seven Middle Eastern countries. He signed it while Sinha was in the air.

[Washington Post]





The current screening process for all refugees involves many layers of security checks before entry into the country, and Syrians were subject to an additional layer of checks. Sometimes, the process... takes up to two years.

[See the full vetting program at the New York Times]





Julia Ioffe, who came to the United States as a child with her parents from the Soviet Union, writes powerfully about the emotions, difficulties and anxieties that surrounded her family's journey:

Thousands of miles away, people haggle over policy details, about whether you are a risk and a burden, or an asset full of potential, a victim, or a potential tool of foreign policy, but really they are talking about you, and the days of your life and how you will live them. They don’t know you. They don’t know the days of your life that you have already lived, and the stuff of your mind and the strength in your hands. To them, you are an abstraction, colored by their fear and their hate, or by their heartrending idealism.

[The Atlantic]







