Trump Brags About Failed Republican Healthcare Bill: 'The Vote Would Have Been Pretty Close'

Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare nosedived last night, as two new senators announced that they would not vote for the bill — putting an end to the possibility that the Senate would even debate the matter.

Trump was reportedly blindsided by the announcement, and tweeted out his frustration last night and this morning. But this afternoon, in front of the cameras, President Trump played off the massive failure, saying: "The vote would have been pretty close to, if you look at it, 48 to 4. That’s a pretty impressive vote by any standard."

Trump on Senate GOP: “The vote would have been pretty close to, if you look at it, 48 to 4. That’s a pretty impressive vote by any standard” pic.twitter.com/Deuy2g1gvf — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 18, 2017

Obviously, Trump is completely erasing the number of Democratic votes in his statement, which actually puts the count to 48 to 52.

Twitter was quick to roast Trump.

"impressive by any standard" - donald trump, 7/18/17 pic.twitter.com/oBaHJNU8yM — Carmela Soprano (@ShutUpJustine) July 18, 2017



