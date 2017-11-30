Charting Trump's Tweets Versus The Air Time Of 'Fox And Friends' Is... Revealing

AS KILMEADE GOES, SO GOES THE PRESIDENT

President Trump's twin penchants for early morning tweet storms and tweeting out things that the hosts on "Fox and Friends" are talking about are both well ​documented, but seeing the correlation in chart form is still quite something.

Redditor u/foxfriendstrumpstweets put together this chart which shows the density of Trump's tweet activity by time of day — along with the start and end time of "Fox and Friends" and the correlation is, well, it's quite clear:

As many a Reddit commenter pointed out, correlation doesn't necessarily imply causation, but it's much easier to make the case for causation since Trump often literally tags the show in his tweets:

The Failing @nytimes has totally gone against the Social Media Guidelines that they installed to preserve some credibility after many of their biased reporters went Rogue! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

...or tweets almost verbatim what the hosts are talking about:







Whoever predicted that hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade would become three of the most powerful people in the country, come collect your prize.





[Via Reddit]