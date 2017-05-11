The Best Commentary On Trump's Firing Of Comey And What It Means For America

If you're like us, you've spent the past day and a half trying to figure out what to think about James Comey's unexpected ouster at the FBI.

Happily, there are plenty of political commentators who've been analyzing the situation nonstop since Tuesday night. Here are some of the sharpest takes we've read on why Trump fired Comey, what happens next and what it all means.

Trump's Firing Of Comey Threatens To Turn The FBI Into A Political Tool Of The White House

Benjamin Wittes and Susan Hennessey argue that Comey was a crucial independent check on the administration and that we need an equally independent special prosecutor is needed to prevent the Russia investigation from becoming a farce.

Getting rid of Comey removes the guy who is running the Russia investigation. It removes the guy who can look Congress in the eye and say credibly that the FBI is investigating whether anyone in the Trump orbit was actively working with the Russians. It removes the guy who, in February, reportedly refused the White House’s request to publicly knock down stories about Trump and Russia while congressmen in key positions of investigatory responsibility allegedly complied. It removes the one person of stature (figurative as well as literal) in the government whom everyone knows will—even when he’s wrong—do what he thinks is the right thing and damn the torpedos. It removes, in other words, the essential person for a credible investigation.



[Lawfare]

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Sacrificed His Integrity To Help Trump

Rosenstein's refusal to stand up for what was right is cautionary tale for other people who think they can maintain their moral compass from within the Trump administration, writes David Leonhardt.

Until two days ago, Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, had an enviable reputation as a straight-shooting law-enforcement official respected by members of both parties. Then he decided that he was willing to help President Trump tamper with an investigation into his presidential campaign.

Now Rosenstein’s reputation is permanently damaged, as it deserves to be. In that damage is a lesson for other subordinates and allies of Trump.

[New York Times]





Our Best Hope Now Is The Integrity Of The Civil Service

Dara Lind argues that Trump's political appointees can no longer be trusted, and the best hope for preserving the republic is the so-called "deep state."

The good news for, well, the functioning of the American government is that the Trump administration can’t literally fire every single government employee. There’s only so far they can go in the organizational charts of any given office before they hit the rock stratum of the civil service — people whose oaths and organizational accountability are both independent of the political class.

Political appointees are supposed to be entrusted with the strategic decisions of the government. But when there’s legwork involved, that falls to people who have different incentives.

[Vox]





The Russia Investigation Is Still Important Even If Trump Did Nothing Wrong

Greg Sargent urges both Republican and Democratic members of Congress to refuse to consider any legislation until the Justice Department appoints a special prosecutor and reminds us why the investigation matters, regardless of what it finds.

Let’s be clear on one point: This isn’t simply about Trump. It's also about our democracy. It isn't just that the grounds for public confidence in the Russia probes are dwindling, whether it's the FBI's investigation or the ones being overseen by congressional Republicans, though that withering confidence does demand an independent probe. It's also that we are trying to establish not just whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, but also the full story of what Russia did to interfere in the workings of our election, with or without the Trump campaign's help. The intelligence community has explicitly concluded that Russia will try to do this again in future elections, so establishing what happened is key to averting a repeat of it. If the White House — or GOP congressional leaders — won't investigate this seriously, then those in both parties who actually want a real probe need to step up.



[Washington Post]





But If Trump Isn't Trying To Cover Up Any Wrongdoing, This Whole Thing Is Even Scarier

Many people assume that Trump fired Comey because he's trying to hide something, but Eric Levitz argues that the situation is even more frightening if Trump has nothing to hide.

A lot depends on precisely what the president is hiding. But assuming that Trump is not actually beholden to Moscow (due to unpaid debts or a pee tape or what have you), his behavior actually seems more alarming if it wasn't motivated by a desire to obstruct justice.

Whether or not Trump abetted Russian interference in our election, the fact that he believes it is the job of the FBI director to corroborate his baseless accusations against Barack Obama is terrifying. And the same can be said for his conviction that federal law enforcement's number-one priority should be combating leaks of information he doesn’t want the public to access — or his belief that it is reasonable to expect the FBI director to vouch for the president's innocence on the latter’s command.

[New York]





There Are Plenty Of Reasons This Isn't As Bad As Watergate

Eli Lake points out that the evidence of wrongdoing among Trump's associates is still circumstantial.

That scandal began with an actual crime, the break-in at the Democratic National Committee's headquarters. Among the people caught were former Nixon White House officials, and their silence was purchased with funds from the Committee to Re-Elect the President.

In Russiagate, we have nothing like that. There may have been some coordination between Stone and Russia-connected hackers about the release of emails stolen from top Democrats. But even so, it's unclear whether this rises to the level of a felony. What's more, it's not clear if Trump knew about any of this.

[Bloomberg]

Then Again, There Are Also Plenty Of Reasons This Is Worse Than Watergate

Bruce Shapiro points out that people close to Nixon stood up to Nixon when he wanted to fire Archibald Cox. So far, no one has stood up to Trump.

﻿ In Washington, people get fired all the time; what distinguished the Saturday Night Massacre was refusal. It began with Watergate Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox’s refusal to compromise in his demand for Nixon’s Oval Office tapes; and then refusals by Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus when Nixon demanded that Cox be fired. ﻿ Thus far, the Comey story is the exact opposite: It is all about collusion—the endorsement of Trump’s action by Attorney General Jeff Sessions; the thin, just-following-orders support memo by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein; and the muted response of Senate Republicans, at least in the first hours after Comey’s firing.

[Nation]