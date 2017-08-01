White House Officials Fooled By Email Prankster, And Other Trump News From Today

Tuesday. August 1st. Day 193.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel.

Top Stories

White House Officials Fooled By Email Prankster: According to CNN, an email prankster fooled Trump administration officials, including Anthony Scaramucci, into thinking he was a different official. At least one, DHS Adviser Tom Bossert, replied to the prankster with his personal email.

Trump Personally Dictated Trump Jr.'s Response To Russian Lawyer Meeting: After the initial reports about Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower during the campaign were released, the Trump team issued a statement about the nature of the meeting that was shown to be misleading (at best) by subsequent reporting. According to a new report from the Washington Post, Trump himself personally dictated the statement, which may end up putting him in legal jeopardy.



Commission Urges Trump To Declare National Emergency For Opioid Crisis: The commission, headed by Chris Christie and tasked with looking into solutions for the epidemic, has urged the President to take drastic measures, including a federal state of emergency, to deal with the crisis.





Trump's Tweets

Stock Market could hit all-time high (again) 22,000 today. Was 18,000 only 6 months ago on Election Day. Mainstream media seldom mentions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2017

"Corporations have NEVER made as much money as they are making now." Thank you Stuart Varney @foxandfriends Jobs are starting to roar,watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2017



