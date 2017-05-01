Trump To Kill Michelle Obama's Girls Education Program, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday, May 1st. Day 102.
Like getting all your Trump news in one go? Sign up to receive all the day's Trump news in your inbox.
Top Stories
Lessons Burned
- President Trump is ending Michelle Obama's "Let Girls Learn" program that aimed to increase educational opportunities for girls in developing countries. The program, executed through the Peace Corps, had several years of funding left. While programming will continue, the stand alone program and the brand will dissolve. The move goes against the tradition established by the Obama's of continuing previous administrations' humanitarian efforts: the Obama's maintained and expanded George W. Bush's HIV/AIDS reduction programs.
What Healthcare?
- In an interview with John Dickerson on Sunday, President Trump exhibited a stunning lack of knowledge of the health care bill being debated in Congress — or deliberate obfuscation. Despite the latest amendment which would allow insurers to charge higher premiums for those with pre-existing conditions, Trump told Dickerson that he made a "mandate" that pre-existing conditions be covered in the bill, and later he tweeted, "have much lower premiums & deductibles while at the same time taking care of pre-existing conditions!"
Friends In Low Places
- On Saturday, President Trump reportedly had a "very friendly conversation" with the authoritarian leader of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, in which he invited him to visit the White House. Duterte has raised alarm among Human Rights advocates for ordering extrajudicial killings of supposed drug dealers. John Sifton of Human Rights Watch told the New York Times "By essentially endorsing Duterte’s murderous war on drugs, Trump is now morally complicit in future killings."
Goodbye Wally
- Republicans and Democrats have reportedly reached a deal on this year's spending bill, which would fund the government until September. The bill allocates billions more for border security and defense, but leaves out funding for a border wall. Additionally, Planned Parenthood, National Institute of Health, and clean energy and science funding is spared.
Don't Associate With White Supremacists
- Top Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka will take a role outside of the White House after reporting documented his ties to a white nationalist group and he was rejected for a security clearance. Sources tell The Washington Examiner that Gorka's stay at the White House was intended to be temporary — the same explanation used when Steve Bannon left the National Security Council.
Other Stories
- Markets Dive After Trump Says He's Considering Breaking Up Big Banks CNBC
- Jared Kushner Starts Council To Improve Digital Government Services Axios
- Trump Chief Of Staff Says Administration Has Considered Change To Libel Laws, Prosecuting Flag Burners ABC
Here's what happened Friday.