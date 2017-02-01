OUR PRESIDENT IS AN ARTIST

'Trump Draws' Is The Lighthearted Twitter Account We Need Right Now

​Depending on where you fall on the political spectrum, the first week and a half of President Trump's term have been either shocking and depressing or pretty darn great. 

But if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that if a famous person holds up a sheet of paper on camera — as President Trump has done multiple times while signing executive orders — the internet must come together to photoshop ridiculous stuff onto that paper. 

The new Trump meme has been percolating since late last week — it hit the big time with this shocking announcement about anime:

 

And about noodles: 

 


And of course, meme mainstay Dickbutt made an appearance:

 


But rising above the pack has been the Trump Draws Twitter account. Not contenting themself with a one-off, the account's anonymous creator has already produced several gems in its first day. 

Trump draws animals... 

 


 
 



And self-portraiture...

 


His rendering of the White House, however, leaves much to be desired:

 

Please never stop @TrumpDraws. The country needs this. 


[Trump Draws]

Dan Fallon is Head of Editorial at Digg. 