'Trump Draws' Is The Lighthearted Twitter Account We Need Right Now

OUR PRESIDENT IS AN ARTIST

​Depending on where you fall on the political spectrum, the first week and a half of President Trump's term have been either shocking and depressing or pretty darn great.

But if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that if a famous person holds up a sheet of paper on camera — as President Trump has done multiple times while signing executive orders — the internet must come together to photoshop ridiculous stuff onto that paper.

The new Trump meme has been percolating since late last week — it hit the big time with this shocking announcement about anime:

And about noodles:

But rising above the pack has been the Trump Draws Twitter account. Not contenting themself with a one-off, the account's anonymous creator has already produced several gems in its first day.

His rendering of the White House, however, leaves much to be desired:

Please never stop @TrumpDraws. The country needs this.







