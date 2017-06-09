Trump Tweets Response To Comey Testimony, Plans To File Complaint, And Other Trump News From Today

​ Friday. June 9. Day 140.

Top Stories

Trump Responds To Comey Testimony: After a day of silence, President Trump responded to former FBI director James Comey's testimony in front of the Senate intelligence committee.

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

Trump reportedly watched 45 minutes of the hearing, between various meetings and a speech he gave to an evangelical group. Him and his team are said to have been relieved, as they now believe that Comey provided enough information for a counterattack.

Trump Attorney Threatens Comey With Complaint: President Trump's outside counsel for the Russia investigation plans to file a complaint against Comey over his admission that he leaked a memo that he wrote on a government computer, according to CNN. The admission has given new ammo to Republicans to push back against Comey's testimony.

Trump Demands Republican House members Defend Him On Cable TV: Despite his apparently relieved response to the testimony as it happened, another report says that Trump ordered Republican House members to appear on cable TV to defend him. The Daily Caller reports that Trump obsessively watched Thursday evening's programming.

Justice Department Responds To Comey Testimony: After James Comey suggested that Jeff Sessions had more reasons to recuse himself from the Russia investigation than what's publicly known, the Justice Department responded Thursday evening with a refutation. The department insisted that the only reason he recused himself is because he has a personal relationship with people who are being investigated.