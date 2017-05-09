A List Of The Times Donald Trump Said James Comey Went Too Easy On Hillary Clinton

On Tuesday night, Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey. The rationale for Comey's firing, according to a memo written by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, was that Comey acted improperly during his investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server.

Specifically, Rosenstein cites the July press conference at which Comey chided Clinton before announcing that he wasn't recommending charges against her, and the letter Comey sent to members of Congress informing them that he was reopening the investigation just days before the election. "We do not hold press conferences to release derogatory information about the subject of a declined criminal investigation," writes Rosenstein. Rosenstein also quotes a former deputy attorney general who called Comey's "departure from the Department's widely-respected, non-partisan traditions" troubling.

In other words, Trump supposedly fired Comey for creating the appearance of FBI bias against Clinton. That's weird because Trump has spent months accusing Comey and the FBI of being biased in favor of Clinton. Here are just a few examples ranging from last summer to a week ago.

July 20, 2016

The media is spending more time doing a forensic analysis of Melania's speech than the FBI spent on Hillary's emails. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2016





October 17, 2016

EXCLUSIVE: FBI Agents Say Comey ‘Stood In The Way’ Of Clinton Email Investigation:https://t.co/6n63fHVvNo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2016

October 30, 2016

In this video, Trump accuses Comey's FBI of colluding to make Hillary look better. "This is collusion between the FBI, Department of Justice and the State Department to try and make Hillary Clinton look like an innocent person when she's guilty of very high crimes," he says.



Crooked Hillary colluded w/FBI and DOJ and media is covering up to protect her. It's a #RiggedSystem! Our country deserves better! pic.twitter.com/n2NpH3zmcy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2016

January 13, 2017

What are Hillary Clinton's people complaining about with respect to the F.B.I. Based on the information they had she should never..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

have been allowed to run - guilty as hell. They were VERY nice to her. She lost because she campaigned in the wrong states - no enthusiasm! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

April 12, 2017

In an interview with Fox Business Network's Mario Bartiromo, Trump said Comey "saved [Clinton's] life."

"Remember: he saved Hillary Clinton. He saved her life," said Trump, adding that Comey outlined Clinton's guilt last July but then decided not to recommend charges be pursued.

Bartiromo then pressed Trump on why Comey is still on the job if he feels that way.

Trump answered that Clinton would be going to "trial" right now if it weren't for Comey's decision.

May 2, 2017

FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017





...Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

Guess he must have had a change of heart!