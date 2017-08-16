The Best Things To Read About Trump's Off-The-Rails Press Conference

Tuesday, during a press conference that was supposed to be about infrastructure, President Trump went off script while answering questions about the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville that left one counter-protester dead after she was run over by a white supremacist in a car.

Trump seemingly rolled back his statement from Monday condemning the specific hate groups that organized the rally, instead blaming people on "both sides" for the outcome of the rally and claiming that there were good people present among the white supremacists. The press conference was stunning in its spectacle, but it also sheds light on Trump's state of mind and on alt-right talking points. To put Trump's comments in context, read these seven pieces of reporting, commentary and analysis.

The New York Times' Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman, as always, have the insider's perspective on Trump's thought process. After making his statement Monday condemning racist groups (encouraged by Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and other aides), President Trump reportedly began signaling to his staff that he sympathized with the protesters at the Unite The Right rally:

Mr. Trump's aides persuaded him to moderate his message by assigning explicit blame for the violence to far-right agitators... When that failed to quell the controversy, aides, including Mr. Trump's new chief of staff, John F. Kelly, pressed him to make another public statement... No sooner had he delivered the Monday statement than he began railing privately to his staff about the news media. He fumed to aides about how unfairly he was being treated, and expressed sympathy with nonviolent protesters who he said were defending their "heritage," according to a West Wing official.

[The New York Times]

For the New Yorker, Amy Davidson Sorkin explains that regardless of violence perpetrated by the left or the merits of preserving some statues, President Trump willfully chose to ignore the hate behind the swastikas, confederate flags and glorification of Robert E. Lee. She poses the possibility that it could simply be out of resentment:



As this story has played out, what has been striking is how put upon the President has seemed to feel when asked to condemn neo-Nazis. At the press conference, he kept insisting that this was a matter of being responsible — all the facts weren't in yet. All the facts still aren't in, but the swastikas and the Confederate flags were out from the first moment. The only way Trump wouldn't have seen them is if he didn't want to or didn't care, or perhaps he viewed them with political opportunism, emblems of a base to be catered to. All those explanations — that he is indifferent; that he is calculating — remain on the table. The press conference added another possibility: that his judgment is, and perhaps always will be, consumed by his own sense of resentment. When he realized that his statement on Monday had been found wanting, he tweeted, "Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the News Media will never be satisfied . . . truly bad people!"



[The New Yorker]

It's easy to criticize Trump's press conference based on rhetoric and morality, but how was it received by the white nationalists themselves? Bryan Menegus of Gizmodo (previously of Digg) reports on who actually supported Trump's statements at the press conference. Unsurprisingly, the dog whistles were well received on the alt-right and white nationalist web — and former KKK leader David Duke immediately thanked Trump on Twitter.



Neo-Nazi blog The Daily Stormer, which had its registration revoked by both GoDaddy and Google (and was briefly accessible only through a .onion dark web mirror) has resurfaced under the .ru top-level domain. In a post today entitled "Full Video: Trump Gives SUPPORT to Charlottesville Demonstrators and CONDEMNS Antifa Terrorists!" publisher and notorious troll Andrew Anglin writes "It's going to be really, really hard to have any bad feelings towards Trump for a long, long time after this." He adds that Trump, "uses our talking points — that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson are next after the Confederate monuments and that they're trying to destroy our history [...] this man is doing absolutely everything in his power to back us up and we need to have his back."



[Gizmodo]

A major point of Trump's press conference was that "both sides" were to blame for what happened at Charlottesville, with one of those sides being anti-fascist groups that Trump referred to as the "alt-left." Peter Beinart, a contributing editor for The Atlantic and expert on anti-fascist groups, explains why this comparison is wrong:

[A]ntifa is not a figment of the conservative imagination. It’s a moral problem that liberals need to confront... But saying it's a problem is vastly different than implying, as Trump did, that it's a problem equal to white supremacism. Using the phrase "alt-left" suggests a moral equivalence that simply doesn't exist... For starters, while antifa perpetrates violence, it doesn't perpetrate it on anything like the scale that white nationalists do. It's no coincidence that it was a Nazi sympathizer — and not an antifa activist — who committed murder in Charlottesville. According to the Anti-Defamation League, right-wing extremists committed 74 percent of the 372 politically motivated murders recorded in the United States between 2007 and 2016. Left-wing extremists committed less than 2 percent... Second, antifa activists don't wield anything like the alt-right's power. White, Christian supremacy has been government policy in the United States for much of American history.

[The Atlantic]

Multiple authors have written that the moral equivocation of minor violence perpetrated by counterprotesters, and the murder perpetrated by white nationalists shows a fundamentally broken moral compass, including Vox's Dara Lind:

[M]any of the marchers at Saturday's rally were marching to protect white America from the scourge of "diversity" (in some cases, with physical disruption and violence), while the counterprotesters were there to oppose those views (in some cases, with physical disruption and violence)... But Trump refused to acknowledge any empirical or moral difference. To him, it was simply "disruption." That's an irresponsible lesson to take from Charlottesville — but a comforting one to any Trump supporter who is convinced there would be no problems in America if "thugs" didn't start them.

[Vox]

CNBC's John Hardwood writes that Trump's absence of of traditional moral values combined with disbelief in other people's moral motivations makes him uniquely troublesome.

In a raucous press conference this afternoon, the president again blamed "both sides" for deadly violence in Charlottesville... Earlier he targeted business leaders — specifically, executives from Merck, Under Armour, Intel, and the Alliance for American Manufacturing — who had quit a White House advisory panel over Trump's message... That brought two related conclusions into focus. The president does not share the instinctive moral revulsion most Americans feel toward white supremacists and neo-Nazis. And he feels contempt for those — like the executives — who are motivated to express that revulsion at his expense.

[CNBC]

Jen Psaki, who served as White House communications director under Barack Obama, writes that Trump's lack of moral leadership creates a vacuum that must be filled by everyday people.

The difference today is that most modern presidents, whether Republican or Democrat, have been forces for good, for unity, for acceptance. And we are now faced with a big question. If the President of the United States is not serving in that role, then who is the moral compass that people can look to for guidance, for leadership?



[CNN]