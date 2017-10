What's a super ominous thing for a president to say at a meeting with military leaders, after weeks of implied threats to destroy North Korea? This is a super ominous thing:

TRUMP: "Maybe it's the calm before the storm."

...

REPORTER: "What storm Mr. President?"

TRUMP: "You'll find out." (via Satellite News) pic.twitter.com/bWMzGrDPNa — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 5, 2017

When pressed on what the "storm" is, Trump would only clarify "you'll find out." On a hopefully unrelated note, Trump also told the military leaders in attendance that he wanted more military options in the future:

Trump to Mil Brass: “Moving forward I also expect you to provide me w a broad range of military options, when needed, at a much faster pace” — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) October 6, 2017

