Everything You Need To Know About The Trump Budget

​The White House released President Trump's proposed budged on Tuesday, and almost no one is happy with it. But what's inside it exactly? Why are people pissed? And what are the chances it will pass? Here's what you need to know.

The Budget Makes Massive Cuts To Programs For The Poor

[T]he package contains deep cuts in entitlement programs that would hit hardest many of the economically strained voters who propelled the president into office. Over the next decade, it calls for slashing more than $800 billion from Medicaid, the federal health program for the poor, while slicing $192 billion from nutritional assistance and $272 billion over all from welfare programs.



[The New York Times]





The cuts include a 20% funding reduction to the Children's Health Insurance Program:

Poor children are covered by a complicated mix of programs. Medicaid covers 37 million children. The Children's Health Insurance Program, known as CHIP, has 8.9 million enrolled. Together, these two programs cover about one in three American children, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.



[CNN]





The cuts to Medicaid come despite Trump's promise during the primary that he would not cut Medicaid:

I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2015

Disability Programs Would Take A Large Cut And Student Loans Would Be Restructured

According to Money:

Another safety-net program in the crosshairs is Social Security Disability Insurance, which pays an average monthly benefit of about $1,200 to roughly 9 million Americans who have a significant disability that prevents them from working.



The student loan program would be restructured to save money, providing only one option to pay 12.5% of your disposable income for up to 15 years before being forgiven. Month-to-month payments would increase slightly for most, but would be reduced by five years. Costs would be much worse, however, for loans given to graduate students:



Much of the federal budget savings would come at the expense of borrowers who took out significant debt to earn graduate-level degrees; they would pay that same 12.5% of income as undergraduate borrowers, but their repayment term gets longer rather than shorter. Under Trump’s proposal, they’d need to pay for 30 years before reaching loan forgiveness.



[Money]





Billions Would Be Cut From Health, Science, Environmental And Disease Research

Trump's budget would cut science research across the board, cutting whole offices and agencies, such as ARPA-E and NASA's Office of Education.

The National Cancer Institute would be hit with a $1 billion cut compared to its 2017 budget. The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute would see a $575 million cut, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases would see a reduction of $838 million. The administration would cut the overall National Institutes of Health budget from $31.8 billion to $26 billion...The National Science Foundation, which dispenses grants to a variety of scientific research endeavors, would be trimmed $776 million, an 11 percent cut.

[The Washington Post]





The Only Departments That Would Receive Budget Increases Are Defense, Homeland Security, And The VA

The White House will ask for $603 billion in defense spending, an increase of $17 billion in the Pentagon's base budget over the Obama administration's FY-18 planned spending levels...The Trump administration also wants 56,000 additional troops...and $19 billion for equipment such as 70 F-35 and 14 F/A-18 fighter jets...In addition, Trump's request includes $2.6 billion to build a wall along the border with Mexico, a polarizing promise made during the presidential race....Trump's defense budget is far below the $640 billion defense hawks are pushing for.

[The Hill]





The Plan Would Strip Funding From Planned Parenthood, But Includes A Paid Family Leave Plan

The budget specifically names Planned Parenthood, saying that any organization that provides abortions would not be funded by HHS. But as an olive branch to women, Trump has included paid family leave for six weeks. Progressives aren't buying it:

The budget seeks $19 billion for paid parental leave over 10 years...rump did expand the six weeks of leave to fathers and adoptive parents, who were excluded from the plan rolled out during his presidential campaign. However, the policy leaves out those workers who would need time off in case of serious illness or to care for ailing relatives, considered a standard part of family leave.



[The Huffington Post]





It Supposedly Makes Steps Towards Trump's Infrastructure Plan, But Also Cuts From Infrastructure

During his campaign, President Trump promised that he would pass a $1 Trillion infrastructure plan. The budget seems to move towards that, setting aside $200 billion over 10 years for unnamed projects, but critics were quick to note that with cuts included, the allocation would only amount to $5 million.

[T]he White House simultaneously called for slashing the budget for existing infrastructure programs at the Department of Transportation (by more than 12 percent) and the Army Corps of Engineers (by more than 16 percent), which Democrats said would cancel out the impact of Trump’s promised investment.



[The Atlantic]





Many Have Noted A Seemingly Large Accounting Error

Aside from ideological qualms with the budget, many have pointed out that there is a huge accounting error. President Trump has promised that cuts from the plan would result in 3% economic growth in 10 years. The (disputed) figure would provide $2 trillion in extra revenue that the budget says would pay for the "biggest tax cut in history." But in the budget, that same money is allocated to balance the budget! Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers writes, "It appears to be the most egregious accounting error in a presidential budget in the nearly 40 years I have been tracking them."

It's Highly Unlikely That The Plan Would Pass As Is

As The Guardian puts it, presidential budgets are like "blueprints," and it's extremely unlikely that the proposed changes would all pass congress together:

So now what? US budgets are always more philosophical tracts than blueprints. The plan will have to fight its way through Congress, where Democrats and more liberal Republicans are already balking at plans to cut holes in a social safety net that has been saving down-on-their-luck Americans from penury and worse since Lyndon Johnson was president. Try selling cuts to Meals on Wheels to constituents already worried about losing Obamacare protections.



[The Guardian]