Trump Directs Ire At Congressional Democrats, And Other Trump News From Today

Here at Digg we try to provide you with the best and the most pressing stories of the day. There is a lot (a lot) of important news coming out of the new Trump administration, so in an effort to give you all the Trump stories we can't give you on our front page we'll be assembling daily updating lists of what President Trump and his team are up to in their first 100 days. Updates will appear at the top.

Tuesday, January 31th, 2017. Day 12.

+ (Monday night) Trump Fires Acting Attorney General After She Declines To Defend Immigration Executive Order Buzzfeed

-- US Attorney Dana Boente Sworn In As New Acting AG; Says He'll Defend Order CNN

+ Trump Tweets Asking When Democrats Will "Give Us" Approval On Cabinet Nominees Twitter

+ White House Says It Will Keep Obama-Era LGBTQ Worker Protections Politico

+ Lawsuit Alleges Yemeni Brothers And Green-Card Holders Were Coerced Into Signing Away Their Green Cards And Deported The Guardian

+ Hill Staffers Worked On Immigration Order Without Telling GOP Leadership Politico









Here's what happened on Monday.

More

Need more Trump news and analysis? Check out our Trump channel.

What you need to know about the Cassidy-Collins Obamacare 'Alternative' Bill