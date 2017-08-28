Trump Says He Pardoned Joe Arpaio During Hurricane 'Because I Assumed The Ratings Would Be Far Higher'

During a joint press conference with the president of Finland today, Donald Trump fielded a question about whether pardoning Joe Arpaio — the infamous Arizona sheriff who violated detainees' human rights and ignored a court order to stop illegally profiling Latinos — was "the wrong thing to do." Trump began his answer by explaining the timing of the pardon, saying, "In the middle of a hurricane, even though it was a Friday evening, I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be normally. You know, the hurricane was just starting, and I put it out that I had pardoned, as we say, Sheriff Joe."

Watch the entire exchange here.

NBCNews: Trump on pardoning Arpaio during Harvey: "I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be no… https://t.co/gIoXXhcpVz — Maximiliano Valdes (@maxvaldes) August 28, 2017

You can say a lot of things about Trump, but you can't say he ever lets a rating opportunity go to waste.





Update, 5:18 PM: Trump confused two reporters, asking the Finnish president why he'd called on the same reporter twice:







