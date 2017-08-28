A HURRICANE OF ATTENTION

Trump Says He Pardoned Joe Arpaio During Hurricane 'Because I Assumed The Ratings Would Be Far Higher'

During a joint press conference with the president of Finland today, Donald Trump fielded a question about whether pardoning Joe Arpaio — the infamous Arizona sheriff who violated detainees' human rights and ignored a court order to stop illegally profiling Latinos — was "the wrong thing to do." Trump began his answer by explaining the timing of the pardon, saying, "In the middle of a hurricane, even though it was a Friday evening, I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be normally. You know, the hurricane was just starting, and I put it out that I had pardoned, as we say, Sheriff Joe."

Watch the entire exchange here.

 

You can say a lot of things about Trump, but you can't say he ever lets a rating opportunity go to waste.


Update, 5:18 PM: Trump confused two reporters, asking the Finnish president why he'd called on the same reporter twice:

 



Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
DESIGN WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Where To Get Furniture When You’ve Outgrown IKEA

20 diggs arhaus.com
Looking to kick up your home’s style? Arhaus is a one-stop shop for artisan-crafted furnishings for every room in your home. Right now they’re offering a 40% off storewide sale, now through August 31.
STYLE WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Your Apartment Could Look Like This

10 diggs arhaus.com
Arhaus is a one-stop shop for artisan-crafted furnishings for every room in your home. Kickstart your home redesign with 40% off during their storewide sale, now through August 31.