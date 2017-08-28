Trump Says He Pardoned Joe Arpaio During Hurricane 'Because I Assumed The Ratings Would Be Far Higher'

During a joint press conference with the president of Finland today, Donald Trump fielded a question about whether pardoning Joe Arpaio — the infamous Arizona sheriff who violated detainees' human rights and ignored a court order to stop illegally profiling Latinos — was "the wrong thing to do." Trump began his answer by explaining the timing of the pardon, saying, "In the middle of a hurricane, even though it was a Friday evening, I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be normally. You know, the hurricane was just starting, and I put it out that I had pardoned, as we say, Sheriff Joe."
Watch the entire exchange here.
You can say a lot of things about Trump, but you can't say he ever lets a rating opportunity go to waste.
Update, 5:18 PM: Trump confused two reporters, asking the Finnish president why he'd called on the same reporter twice: