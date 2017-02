Never afraid to lay down some smack talk, President Donald Trump spewed some fighting words thinly masked as well wishes for Arnold Schwarzenegger at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning.

Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast says he wants to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Apprentice” ratings pic.twitter.com/aNylJiy4UT — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 2, 2017





Of course, Arnold is a pretty tough guy. He killed Predator, remember? He posted this message to his Twitter not long after Trump's statement got out.