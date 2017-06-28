Trump Attacks '#AmazonWashingtonPost' On Twitter, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday. June 28. Day 159.
Top Stories
Trump Lashes Out At Amazon: A day after the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post revealed that a fake TIME cover featuring Trump hangs on the walls in his golf clubs, the President took to Twitter to lash out at Bezos' Amazon, demanding that the "#AmazonWashingtonPost" pay an "internet tax." Amazon does not own the Washington Post.
Former Trump Campaign Chief Retroactively Files As Foreign Agent: Paul Manafort, who served as Trump's campaign chairman for several months, retroactively filed as a foreign agent, revealing that his firm received more than $17 million from the pro-Russia Ukraine’s Party of Regions.
Support For GOP Health Care Bill Falls To 17%: A new poll finds that 55% of people disapprove of the law — and only 35% of Republicans approve.