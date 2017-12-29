Trump Slams Amazon, Says USPS Should Raise Their Rates, And Other Trump News From Today

Friday, December 29th, Day 343.

Trump Slams Amazon, Suggests USPS Should Increase Their Rates

In a tweet, President Trump suggested that USPS should increase the rates that they charge retail behemoth Amazon. The tweet appeared to sink Amazon's stock price by 0.4%. USPS has $15 million in outstanding debt and reported a $2.1 billion loss last quarter.

Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos has been a frequent target for Trump. Bezos owns The Washington Post, which Trump frequently claims publishes "fake news" about him.







In Wide-Ranging Interview, Trump Slams Sessions And Distances Himself From Moore

In a wide-ranging interview with Michael S. Schmidt from The New York Times, President Trump repeatedly emphasized that his campaign did not collude with Russia. Notably, Trump also repeatedly criticized Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation, and distanced himself from former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying he supported Luther Strange.

Trump Says New DACA Won't Happen Without Wall

In a tweet, President Trump reiterated a claim he made in today's New York Times interview, saying "there can be no DACA" without the wall. It's unclear whether the statement was assurance that Trump would veto a DACA bill that didn't also contain wall funding, or if it was an assessment of where Republican lawmakers stand.

The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Trump Mocks Global Warming In Tweet

In one of his first comments on global warming since he's taken office and removed the US from the Paris Climate Agreement, President Trump mocked the phenomenon on Thursday:

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Trump Sets Off Funding Bonanza In Florida Governor Race

In the wake of a tweet from President Trump that threw support behind Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis last week, Republican billionaires have scrambled to give money to the campaign. Sheldon Adelson, Rebekah Mercer and Foster Friess were all listed as members of Desantis' "Finance Leadership Team" in a document obtained by Politico.







