Trump Slams Amazon, Says USPS Should Raise Their Rates, And Other Trump News From Today

Friday, December 29th, Day 343.
Trump Slams Amazon, Suggests USPS Should Increase Their Rates
In a tweet, President Trump suggested that USPS should increase the rates that they charge retail behemoth Amazon. The tweet appeared to sink Amazon's stock price by 0.4%. USPS has $15 million in outstanding debt and reported a $2.1 billion loss last quarter.
Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos has been a frequent target for Trump. Bezos owns The Washington Post, which Trump frequently claims publishes "fake news" about him.
In Wide-Ranging Interview, Trump Slams Sessions And Distances Himself From Moore
In a wide-ranging interview with Michael S. Schmidt from The New York Times, President Trump repeatedly emphasized that his campaign did not collude with Russia. Notably, Trump also repeatedly criticized Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation, and distanced himself from former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying he supported Luther Strange.
Trump Says New DACA Won't Happen Without Wall
In a tweet, President Trump reiterated a claim he made in today's New York Times interview, saying "there can be no DACA" without the wall. It's unclear whether the statement was assurance that Trump would veto a DACA bill that didn't also contain wall funding, or if it was an assessment of where Republican lawmakers stand.
Trump Mocks Global Warming In Tweet
In one of his first comments on global warming since he's taken office and removed the US from the Paris Climate Agreement, President Trump mocked the phenomenon on Thursday:
Trump Sets Off Funding Bonanza In Florida Governor Race
In the wake of a tweet from President Trump that threw support behind Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis last week, Republican billionaires have scrambled to give money to the campaign. Sheldon Adelson, Rebekah Mercer and Foster Friess were all listed as members of Desantis' "Finance Leadership Team" in a document obtained by Politico.