Trump Makes Up Nation Of 'Nambia' While Talking To African Leaders

​While speaking to African leaders during a UN General Assembly luncheon, President Trump stuck his foot in his mouth once again. Twice, Trump referred to Namibia as "Nambia" — an apparent fusion of Zambia and Namibia. Trump flubbed the pronunciation initially when he thanked the countries that were present. Trump did it again when praising the countries health care system:

Trump, at a lunch with African leaders, refers to the non-existent country of "Nambia." pic.twitter.com/N8megnC1Xi — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 20, 2017

At another point in the speech, Trump attempted to praise Africa by relaying that he has "so many friends going to your countries trying to get rich." The comment is strikingly tone-deaf, as corporations based in the US and China have been criticized for plundering African resources and taking advantage of their tax laws.

Trump: "Africa has tremendous business potential. I have so many friends going to your countries trying to get rich" https://t.co/UrQCwG8HuU — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 20, 2017



