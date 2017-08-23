KEEP ON ROLLING

Driver Flips His Jet-Powered Dragster At 250 MPH

David Tremayne is trying to set a new UK land speed record (the current record is 301.67 MPH). During one of his recent attempts he hit 297 MPH, and flipped his jet-powered dragster as he started to decelerate:

 

Tremayne walked away more or less unscathed, and had this to say of the experience:

"It’s an interesting experience, rolling at 250, and probably not to be recommended because of the mess you make of your race car, but it was interesting how detached you can be, how devoid of serious heart-in-the-mouth fear or adrenaline surge."

[Via Reddit]


Here's video of the dragster hitting 275 MPH (and not crashing). Yes, that's a big ol' jet engine in the back:

 


[Via Sploid]

