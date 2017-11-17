This Incredible Travel Jacket Replaces Your Carry-On

Screaming children, people laying all over the ground sleeping, sparse and stale food rations that the hungry masses fight over: are we describing the next zombie apocalypse? Not really, but close — just the usual, familiar mess of holiday travel. These next few months not only bring the promise of too much food, too many nagging aunts, and Christmas decorations coming way, way too early — it also means a lot more time (usually) spent in planes, trains and automobiles trying to get the people that you're (um, pretty sure) you love.

Turns out, there is a way to make those layovers, red-eye flights and passengers leaning into your armrest more bearable: check out this BauBax Sweatshirt (it also comes in three other styles: Blazer, Windbreaker, and Bomber Jacket).





This incredible outerwear is the most crowdfunded apparel item ever! It raised more than $9M on Kickstarter and $11M on IndieGoGo, thanks to 15 features designed to make the annoyances of travel easier — here are just a few of them:

The Essentials

First of all, there's the basic and pragmatic function you'd expect from great outerwear: BauBax gear keeps you warm, stylish and comfortable even if you're dashing from the terminal to your cab.

There's also a chest pocket that keeps your passport and ID in a spot where it can't be pinched or lost, and easily accessible so you can get through the security line faster.

For Your Electronics

If you've ever experienced the nightmare of de-boarding your plane lugging your carry-on, personal items, laptop and tablet — only to realize you've left your smartphone behind in the fray, you'll understand how wonderful it is to have designated pockets for your gadgets.

There's one for your smartphone:

And even one for your iPad or any other ten-inch tablet:





Because it's the second worst thing getting your earbuds tangled up in your gear as you're trying to get out or into your seat — and definitely the worst thing when you can't find them at all when your neighbor is snoring and there's a screaming baby behind you, these earphone holders keep your buds in place:

And for a little James Bond-style innovation, the zipper actually works as a stylus with any tablet:

And it's also a one-inch pen that extends to four-inches:

For Your Comfort

When you've got a long flight planned and lots of family time ahead of you, you need to use your flight to catch a little shut eye. BauBax outerwear includes an inflatable neck pillow hidden in the hood of the jacket, that you can inflate in two seconds. It's perfect for any seat in the house, whether it's window, aisle or the (usually deplorable) middle seat.

&lt;/div&gt; &lt;figcaption class="caption" itemprop="description" contenteditable="false"&gt; &lt;span class="caption-text medium-editor-placeholder" contenteditable="true" data-disable-return="true" data-placeholder="CAPTION PLACEHOLDER"&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;span class="caption-source medium-editor-placeholder" contenteditable="true" data-disable-return="true" data-placeholder="CREDIT PLACEHOLDER"&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;/figcaption&gt; &lt;/figure&gt;

And it quickly deflates in just one press:

&lt;/div&gt; &lt;figcaption class="caption" itemprop="description" contenteditable="false"&gt; &lt;span class="caption-text medium-editor-placeholder" contenteditable="true" data-disable-return="true" data-placeholder="CAPTION PLACEHOLDER"&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;span class="caption-source medium-editor-placeholder" contenteditable="true" data-disable-return="true" data-placeholder="CREDIT PLACEHOLDER"&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;/figcaption&gt; &lt;/figure&gt;

There's even an eye mask for easy snoozing, for when the guy next to you won't turn off his reading light:



If you get cold, there's pull-over gloves to keep you warm:

There's even an option to buy a blanket:

And to help you create a little extra space (so your drink doesn't bump into your tray full of electronics) this included Koozie pocket keeps your cold drinks cold, and hot drinks hot — and out of the way:

Going somewhere immediately after de-boarding where you need to look swanky? Pull it off like this dude with the BauBax Blazer, and swiftly detach the hood to look all business:

And those are just a few of the features — there's also a microfiber cloth, sunglass pocket, warming pockets and a charger pocket, too.

Check out the full spread of features here:

Plus, the material is incredible: soft-shell for the bomber, wrinkle-free for the blazer, water-repellent for the windbreaker and cotton-poly for the sweatshirt — and they come in multiple colors and sizes.

You can find the models here:

​If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.