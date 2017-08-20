Everything You Need To Know About The Solar Eclipse On Monday

After months of hype, a solar eclipse is set to distract America from its political woes on Monday. People situated in a narrow strip running from Oregon through South Carolina will get to see a total eclipse; the rest of us will see a partial eclipse. Here's NASA's map showing the path of totality.

For everything else you need to know about eclipse-watching, read on.

​When Will It Happen?

Depends on where you live, obviously. If you're on the West Coast, the moon will begin crossing in front of the sun in mid-morning. If you're on the East Coast, it'll happen in mid-afternoon.

The eclipse will happen in five stages as the moon begins to encroach on the sun, covers it and then moves off, starting a little after 9 a.m. Pacific time on the coast of Oregon. There, totality will begin a little after 10:15 a.m. Pacific time and last for about two minutes, and the eclipse will be over by about 11:40.



The eclipse will finish its continental journey on the coast of South Carolina, where totality will start after 2:40 p.m. Eastern time. The tail end of the shadow will leave land a little after 4 p.m. Eastern time and will pass out to sea.



[The Wall Street Journal]

What Will It Look Like?

Vox made a cool interactive animation that shows you exactly what the eclipse will look like in your zip code. It also tells you the exact timeframe the eclipse will occur in your area, the time it will peak and what percentage of the sun will be obscured. Here's what the eclipse will look like from our office:

[Vox]

What Will The Weather Be Like?

Obviously, the closer we get to the eclipse, the more accurate your local forecast is likelier to be. But for a macro view, check out the National Centers for Environmental Information's interactive map, which predicts how cloudy your area will be based on historical averages on August 21.









The map lists a "viewable" percentage for each reporting location. The viewable percentage represents the likelihood of skies being clear enough for the eclipse to be visible. A higher percentage means a viewer is more likely to have a view unobstructed by clouds. Also, a bar chart shows the probabilities for five types of cloud cover: clear (no clouds), few, scattered, broken, and overcast. Percentages are derived from averages of each type of cloud cover.

[National Centers For Environmental Information]

How Can I View It Safely?

As you surely know, staring directly at the sun is very bad for your eyes, so don't do it. One option for viewing the eclipse safely is wearing eclipse glasses that meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard. "Filters that are ISO 12312-2 compliant not only reduce visible sunlight to safe and comfortable levels but also block solar UV and IR radiation," the American Astrological Society explains. The AAS has a list of reputable eclipse glasses vendors here. If your glasses manufacturer isn't on that list, be wary — the market has been flooded with counterfeit eclipse glasses that don't actually meet the ISO standard for reducing radiation.

At this point, if you haven't bought eclipse glasses, you'll probably find it difficult to get your hands on a pair of your own (though it's not impossible). As alternative, you can make a pinhole projector, which will project an image of the sun onto a wall or ground (depending on where you point it). Or maybe you have a good friend who'd be willing to share her eclipse glasses with you.

How Can I Get A Good Picture For My Instagram?

The LA Times has a comprehensive guide to taking photos of the eclipse, and it turns you're unlikely to get a great snapshot using your smartphone.

[Professional photographer Grant] Collier said you can get a halfway decent shot with a phone camera, but it's tough to pull off. The same goes for a point-and-shoot digital camera, he added...

[I]f your iPhone is your only equipment, use it to take a few quick commemorative shots, then put it aside and just enjoy the eclipse. Don’t bother using the flash (it won’t help), and make sure you give the camera a little extra time to focus before you snap a photo.



[The Los Angeles Times]

What Will Happen If I Get My Electricity From Solar Panels?

Solar power will definitely take a hit — but electrical grid overseers are planning to compensate by drawing on other energy sources.

As the eclipse carves a long shadow over California on Monday morning, it is expected to knock offline more than 5,600 megawatts’ worth of solar panels at its peak — a big chunk of the 19,000 megawatts of solar power that currently provide one-tenth of the state’s electricity. The California I.S.O. plans to fill the void by ramping up natural gas and hydroelectric power plants.

Then, a few minutes later, when the eclipse passes, all those solar panels will come roaring back to life, and grid operators will have to quickly make room for the sharp rise in generation by scaling back gas and hydropower.

[The New York Times]

Where Can I Listen To 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart' During The Eclipse?

If you have a reservation on Royal Caribbean's Total Eclipse Cruise, you'll get to witness Bonnie Tyler performing her hit at the moment of totality. The rest of us will have to use Spotify.