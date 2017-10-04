The Combined Faces Of The Top 500 Golfers Looks... Exactly How You'd Expect

Try to imagine you're watching the Masters and a new golfer you haven't heard of before comes onto the screen. What does he look like? ​



Redditor u/osmutiar has been undertaking an interesting project: using a facial alignment algorithm to combine the faces of different sets of athletes to find the "average" face. Chances are, that new golfer you imagined looks something like this (tell us we're wrong):

Osmutiar broke out some of the results, identifying which golfers were closest to the algorithmic golfer face, and which were furthest:

Osmutiar didn't stop at golf. They've also looked at the NBA:

International soccer:

And tennis (is that Andy Murray?):

Osmutiar has more combinations in the works, so stay tuned to his Reddit profile.





