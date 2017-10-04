PAR FOR THE COURSE

The Combined Faces Of The Top 500 Golfers Looks... Exactly How You'd Expect

Try to imagine you're watching the Masters and a new golfer you haven't heard of before comes onto the screen. What does he look like? ​

Redditor u/osmutiar has been undertaking an interesting project: using a facial alignment algorithm to combine the faces of different sets of athletes to find the "average" face. Chances are, that new golfer you imagined looks something like this (tell us we're wrong): 

Combined faces of top 500 professional golfers [OC] from dataisbeautiful
 

Osmutiar broke out some of the results, identifying which golfers were closest to the algorithmic golfer face, and which were furthest:

 


Osmutiar didn't stop at golf. They've also looked at the NBA:

 



International soccer: 

 


And tennis (is that Andy Murray?): 

 


Osmutiar has more combinations in the works, so stay tuned to his Reddit profile


[Reddit]


Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals

Trending Tech Stories

LIFE GOES ON IN THE HERMIT KINGDOM

5 diggs citylab.com
As President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un trade personal barbs and threats of annihilation, South Koreans are famously greeting the potential of war with a shrug. The same seems to be the case across the 38th parallel in North Korea.