The Top 10 TV Shows Of 2017, According To Everyone

It's December, which means Best of 2017 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?

Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best albums, songs, books and movies. You're welcome.

Methodology

The 10 Best TV Shows Of 2017

10. 'The Young Pope' — HBO

"The Internet went gaga over the trailer for 'The Young Pope' when it premiered and gave us the first glimpse of Jude Law's chain-smoking, Coca-Cola Cherry Zero–drinking pontiff. The show actually turned out to be one of the best of the year, with the seemingly outlandish idea of a hot, young American Pope becoming a vehicle for a solid, enthralling costume drama." [Vogue]

Click here for Digg's "The Young Pope" review roundup.





9. 'The Deuce' — HBO

"'The Deuce' is a clear-eyed tragicomic drama about sex workers and social change in the '70s. But like 'Mad Men' and 'Halt and Catch Fire,' it's an origin story for the present that asks us to consider the culture we want moving forward." [Entertainment Weekly]

Click here for Digg's "The Deuce" review roundup.







8. 'Halt and Catch Fire' — AMC

"Who's got time to suffer through the uneven stuff to get to what works? Sometimes, though, hope-watching is worth it, as proven by this underwatched AMC drama following four characters from the dawn of the personal computer era through the early days of the internet. What was, in its early days, easily (and, to a degree, fairly) dismissed as a pale and confused imitation of the era's great dramas in time became a great drama in its own right." [UPROXX]





7. 'Insecure' — HBO

"Issa Rae and company took what was already a pretty-good dramedy and deepened it. 'Insecure' both embraces and subverts the young-woman/big-city story template, and it's not afraid of pessimistic, downbeat outcomes." [The Washington Post]





6. 'The Handmaid's Tale' — Hulu

"Elisabeth Moss is magnetic as Offred/June, a woman forced into sexual and reproductive servitude by the repressive Christian theocracy of Gilead. But it's the visual reality of Gilead, conjured by the cinematographer-turned-director Reed Morano with the showrunner Bruce Miller, that makes the show so striking, and so jarring." [The Atlantic]

Click here for Digg's "The Handmaid's Tale" review roundup.







5. 'Big Little Lies' — HBO

"For all the hubbub about murder, 'Big Little Lies' is an intricate examination of what women want; from marriage, sex, motherhood, friendship, work — from life in general. By building their captivating individual stories around a development as drastic and tantalizing as murder, the series asks us to imagine how something so small could lead to something so big." [IndieWire]

Click here for Digg's "Big Little Lies" review roundup.







4. 'Better Things' — FX

"Pamela Adlon elevated the second season of her comedy into a raw and poetic story of the feverish love-hate relationship between three generations of mothers and daughters. (That Louis C.K., disgraced for sexual offenses, wrote much of the season should not overshadow Ms. Adlon's feat as creator, star, writer and director.) The show is devastating without being sentimental, and Ms. Adlon's Sam Fox is one of the best character studies on TV today." [The New York Times]





3. 'The Good Place' — NBC



"After delivering one of last fall's most assured, instantly delightful debuts, in take two, the series solidifies its status as the most intellectually engaging comedy on television. In case that makes 'The Good Place' sound too intimidating, don't worry: It also features lots of jokes about public drunkenness, Hawaiian pizza, and the Jacksonville Jaguars." [Vulture]





2. 'Twin Peaks: The Return' — Showtime

"It was immediately obvious upon 'The Return's premiere in late May that this was not going to be the 'Twin Peaks' of the '90s, with its soap opera shape, good-natured quirk, and Angelo Badalamenti's steadying compositions. What was not obvious, however, was just how aware Lynch and Frost were of our yearning for the original 'Twin Peaks,' or how they would capitalize upon it to maximize the uncanny horror and visceral sadness of 'The Return.'" [The Ringer]

Click here for Digg's guide to all of "Twin Peaks."







1. 'The Leftovers' — HBO

"Written, directed and acted with almost religious conviction, it is as inexplicable and as beautiful as a lost scrap of scripture, earning our devotion by proving itself yet again one of the decade's signal works of art." [Paste Magazine]

Honorable Mentions

11. 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' — The CW

12. 'Better Call Saul' — AMC

13. 'Master of None' — Netflix





*





A Note On Methodology

We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked Top 10 lists all got 5.5 points).