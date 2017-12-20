The Top 10 Songs Of 2017, According To Everyone

It's December, which means Best of 2017 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?



Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best albums, songs, books and movies. You're welcome.

Methodology

The 10 Best Songs Of 2017

10. Harry Styles – 'Sign of the Times'

"The reckless ambition of the song is only part of what's brilliant about it — the confidence and empathy in his voice just keep surging as the music builds. Styles was the only rock star all year to aim for such a giant sound, with a giant-hearted song to match. A high-risk move for sure — but only this guy could have imagined 'Sign of the Times' and then made it real." [Rolling Stone]

9. Dua Lipa – 'New Rules'

"Buoyed to popularity by a music video featuring the year's most effortlessly cool choreography, 'New Rules' works so well because it's both stylish and layered: As an escapist fantasy of girl-power, it's a triumph, but as a rallying cry to buck the status quo, it's even better." [Time]

8. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber – 'Despacito'

"A refrain so easy, so memorable, everyone from your three year old to your grandmother ended up singing it all year." [Billboard]

7. Lorde – 'Green Light'

"She's a star who can do one of the most valuable things in pop — articulate and clarify the feelings of millions — and the most exciting thing is that, as she is 21, there is likely so much more of it to come." [The Guardian]

6. Selena Gomez – 'Bad Liar'

"It's Gomez's deft use of her relatively thin voice that's the revelation here — an alluring murmur that hints at a slightly more left-of-center pop career than one might expect from a former Disney star." [Vanity Fair]

5. Kendrick Lamar – 'DNA'

"It says so much about his talent that the best track on this record is nothing but rhymes over a trap beat from Mike Will Made It. The song is positively steaming as Lamar spars with the music and explodes with wit, ego and humor."



[Paste]

4. Lil Uzi Vert – 'XO Tour Llif3'

"'Simply put, 'XO Tour Llif3' is 2017. It's a cry for help. It bangs in the whip. It's nihilistic. It's the future. It celebrates death. It's full of life. In the context of a guard-changing year for music, this idiosyncratic little throwaway becoming an inescapable hit couldn't act as a neater, more inspiring summary."



[Noisey]

3. Calvin Harris featuring Frank Ocean and Migos – 'Slide'

"In case you haven't noticed, Calvin Harris spent a good part of 2017 trying to craft the perfect summer anthem. While the jury's still out on which one of his jams will stand the test of time, it definitely felt like a wrap once the Frank Ocean and Migos-assisted 'Slide' dropped. From the Random Access Memories-esque Daft Punk production to Frank's hook to Offset's coasting over the track, this feels like the turnt beach party of your dreams, sun up to sundown."



[Complex]

2. Kendrick Lamar – 'HUMBLE.'

"The genius of Kendrick Lamar rages on this circular koan — a kind of musical ouroboros that only becomes more paradoxical the more you try to pull it apart. The mystery and mayhem lie in its multi-layered contradictions. As Lamar lays waste to his rivals and exults his own superiority, he longs to shed the weight of his own ego."



[NPR]

1. Cardi B – 'Bodak Yellow'

"The beat paces back and forth like a panther, and Cardi's lyrics drip with refined, acidulous scorn: there's absolutely nothing that her foe does that she doesn't do better."



[Vulture]

Honorable Mentions

11. Charli XCX – 'Boys'

12. Sampha – '(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano' and Kesha – 'Praying' (tied)



13. Future – 'Mask Off'

A Note On Methodology

We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked Top 10 lists all got 5.5 points).