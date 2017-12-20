The Top 10 Albums Of 2017, According To Everyone

It's December, which means Best of 2017 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?
Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best albums, songs, books and movies. You're welcome.
The Best Albums Of 2017
10. Mount Eerie — 'A Crow Looked At Me'
"Grief is a bad dream you never wake up from, and the struggle to feel whole again after a tough loss can last a lifetime. These are the core truths of A Crow Looked at Me, the devastating latest LP from singer-songwriter Phil Elverum's Mount Eerie project. The album catalogues the rocky first few months of life after his wife and collaborator Geneviève Castrée lost a battle with cancer. " [Vulture]
9. Vince Staples — 'Big Fish Theory'
"Addressing both the swagger and hints of guilt that arise from achieving fame and fortune, Vince Staples continues to deliver his incisive, nihilistic rhymes in a grim deadpan on Big Fish Theory. But whereas his debut, Summertime '06, backed his caustic bars with sparse, moody production, here he stitches together an eclectic swath of electronic influences that range from techno to industrial." [Slant Magazine]
8. Sampha — 'Process'
"Process further establishes Sampha as a once-in-a-lifetime talent, one whose ability to pull off risky sonic experiments is unparalleled. Among its many treasures, the album contains the track '(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano,' which might be the most beautifully written song of 2017." [Fuse]
7. Jay-Z — '4:44'
"Jay-Z is very, very, very, very sorry. And if that’s all he had to say on 4:44, we would've played through it one and a half times, canceled our Tidal subscriptions, and forgotten all about it. But his 13th studio album is a stranger, thornier, far more compelling beast — a volatile mixture of wounded therapy talk, brash investment advice, heartwarming family business, and reasonably entertaining get-off-my-lawn grousing. Also, yes, he apologizes at great length and intensity to his wife[.]" [The Ringer]
6. The War On Drugs — 'A Deeper Understanding'
"In a world inundated with every kind of music, from every decade, available to be heard at any moment, Granduciel has still succeeded in creating a singular sound all his own, reframing heartland rock in his own image, and elevating himself to the level of his heroes. Plenty of people released albums this year, few released anything nearing a career-defining opus." [Uproxx]
5. LCD Soundsystem — 'American Dream'
"American Dream may not be the danciest LCD outing, but it's undoubtedly the most well-rounded and emotionally versatile LP they've ever released. It wins because it successfully exposes a level of Murphy we had yet to hear — one that lowers the guard and curtails the middle-aged snarl in favor of a more vulnerable approach." [Pretty Much Amazing]
4. St. Vincent — 'Masseduction'
"More than any album this year, Masseduction captures the agony and ecstasy of escapism as a coping mechanism — and how fluid the line between pleasure and pain really is." [The A.V. Club]
3. SZA — 'Ctrl'
"When it comes to blurting out her own truths, breakout R&B star and TDE signee SZA has everything but control — and that’s what makes her knockout debut the year's most unashamedly relatable album." [Billboard]
2. Lorde — 'Melodrama'
"Imagine surveying the aftermath of a terrible breakup and instead of crying into a pint of ice cream or binge-watching Netflix you conjure magic. Lorde's Melodrama is a work of pure pop alchemy, a carefully-crafted collection of songs that speaks to a very particular, universal trauma: the first heartbreak." [Stereogum]
1. Kendrick Lamar — 'DAMN.'
"Rap's most powerful voice at the absolute top of his game, with nothing left to prove but his staying power. Where 2015's To Pimp a Butterfly and 2016's Untitled Unmastered exploded rap formally with disparate flows, kaleidoscopic Flying Lotus beats and Afro-delic Kamasi Washington jazz-funk jams, Damn. shows how dazzling the man can be simply spitting verses." [Rolling Stone]
Honorable Mentions
A Note On Methodology
We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked Top 10 lists all got 5 points).