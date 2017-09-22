A Guide To Trump's Cabinet's Questionable Flying Scandals

President Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is officially under investigation for a bevy of private flights he chartered using taxpayer funds. The inquiry follows numerous reports of private flights by Trump cabinet members. Here's what you need to know about the allegations and the investigation.

Price Flew Private Five Times Last Week

The controversy started on Tuesday, when Politico reported that Price chartered a series of five private flights last week across the east coast. An HHS spokesperson told Politico that commercial flights couldn't "responsibly accommodate travel requirements" at the time, the legal requirement for top federal officials to fly private. Politico found evidence to the contrary:

On one leg of the trip — a sprint from Dulles International Airport to Philadelphia International Airport, a distance of 135 miles — there was a commercial flight that departed at roughly the same time: Price’s charter left Dulles at 8:27 a.m., and a United Airlines flight departed for Philadelphia at 8:22 a.m., according to airport records... Sample round-trip fares for the United flight ranged from $447 to $725 per person on United.com... By contrast, the cost of chartering the plane was roughly $25,000, according to Ultimate Jet Charters, which owns the Embraer 135LR twin jet that ferried Price and about 10 other people to the clinic event.

[Politico]

In total, it's estimated that Price's trips last week cost $60,000.

He's Flown Private At Least 24 Times As HHS Secretary

On Thursday, Politico came out with another report revealing that Secretary Price has flown private at least 24 times as a member of the Trump Administration, costing taxpayers $300,000.

In a statement, HHS spokesperson Charmaine Yoest said Price flew private because of his "demanding schedule... directing the recovery effort for Irma, which had just devastated Florida, while simultaneously directing the ongoing recovery for Hurricane Harvey." Politico found the 17 of the 24 flights occurred before the Hurricanes.

Price Is Now Under Investigation

On Friday, HHS Inspector General Daniel R. Levinson told The Washington Post that he was investigating Price's travel at request of House Democrats, who requested an inquiry on Wednesday. House Democrats have also asked for hearings to occur on the matter:

They said the flights appeared to violate federal law designed to make sure executive branch officials use the most economical travel available... On Friday, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform panel called on House Republicans to hold a hearing into Price’s travel and asked Price for details on the number of non-commercial flights that he or other agency officials took, how much they cost and any documents justifying the private-jet travel.



[The Washington Post]

This Isn't The First Time An HHS Secretary Has Overindulged In Private Airfare

In 2006, Time reported that George W. Bush's HHS Secretary visited over 90 cities using private jets, which resulted in its own ethics investigation:

The Government Reform Committee got the travel records of 14 federal departments and agencies. Ten of the organizations reported travel by senior officials on chartered or leased planes and helicopters. The most frequent flyer on private aircraft: Health and Human Services Secretary Michael Leavitt. From January to June of this year, according to HHS records provided to the committee, he visited more than 90 cities on private jets leased by the Center for Disease Control, at a cost of $726,048.



[Time]

Trump's EPA Secretary Scott Pruitt Is Also Under Investigation For His Travel Expenses

Tim Price isn't the first Trump cabinet member to fall under investigation for their travel habits. In August, Secretary Scott Pruitt was placed under investigation by the EPA Inspector General after a report by the Environmental Integrity Project found that Pruitt was using taxpayer fund to travel home nearly every weekend:

It found he had spent 48 days traveling during a 92-day period in March, April and May, with 43 of those days either in or on the way to and from Oklahoma. His calendar, which the group obtained with a Freedom of Information Act request, said Pruitt met with several industry and conservative groups, including the Oklahoma Well Strippers Association and the Heritage Foundation.

[InsideClimate News]

Records also indicated that Pruitt was flying first or business class — paying thousands of dollars for flights that should have cost hundreds:

Records show EPA paid $1,980 for Pruitt’s round trip ticket on a commercial airline, well in excess of what an economy class ticket typically costs on that route. Federal regulations allow government travelers to fly business class or first class only when no cheaper options are "reasonably available."



[AP via The Denver Post]

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Requested A Government Jet For His Honeymoon

Last week, ABC reported that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had requested a military jet (which reportedly cost $25,000 per hour to operate) for his European honeymoon. The request was deemed "unnecessary," and instigated an investigation by his own Inspector General.

A spokesman claimed that Mnuchin made the request because he "is a member of the National Security Council and has responsibility for the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence... It is imperative that he have access to secure communications... during his travel[.]"

Mnuchin's flight woes don't end there. In August, a trip to Kentucky drew intense scrutiny that eventually resulted in a lawsuit and a federal investigation. Mnuchin and his wife's trip gained attention when his wife posted a picture on Instagram of the couple getting off of a government jet. A battle in the comments ensued after an Instagram user accused the couple of using tax payer dollars for pleasure, which helped draw widespread attention to the post. Later, Senator Mitch McConnell revealed in a Facebook post that Mnuchin had used the trip to view the eclipse (Kentucky fell in the optimal viewing zone).

Mnuchin claimed the purpose of the trip was business, having met with a local chamber of commerce there, and that he wasn't interested in the eclipse: "People in Kentucky took this stuff very seriously. Being a New Yorker, I don't have any interest in watching the eclipse."

Now the Treasury Inspector General is reviewing the trip, and a suit has been filed after the Treasury Department failed to respond to a FOIA request about the trip.

DeVos Is Doing It Right

Despite intense scrutiny and criticism of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' credentials and policy-making, it appears as if she's flying ethically. When asked by Politico how DeVos has been traveling, a spokesperson said she "travels on personally-owned aircraft, accompanied by her security detail and whenever possible, additional support staff, at zero cost to US taxpayers... The secretary neither seeks, nor accepts, any reimbursement for her flights[.]"



