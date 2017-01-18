Trump's HHS Nominee Tom Price Got Roasted For Some Dodgy Investments

Tom Price is a Republican physician from Georgia who entered politics in 2004 as a member of the House. Since his nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services, he as faced scrutiny over a series of investments that some are saying look like insider trading. In today's hearing, those questions haunted him. Here are the highlights.

Patty Murphy Accused Price Of Insider Trading

In a stunning exchange, Senator Patty Murphy of Washington asked Price about biomedical stock he purchased, allegedly on a tip from a fellow congressman. Price admitted to buying the stock himself (not through a broker) but denied he had insider information.





Elizabeth Warren Went Deeper Into Price's Financials, Criticizing Other Trading Behavior

Senator Warren chose to continue the trend, grilling Price about a trade a broker made on his behalf just a week before Price introduced a directly related bill.





Franken Attacks Price Over His Ties To Tobacco

Senator Al Franken held Price to the fire over his history of investment in the tobacco industry, as well as his vote against FDA regulation of the deadly business. Franken went on to rip into Price over the investments that Warren and Murphy questioned.





Price And Sanders Battle Over A Right To Access Vs. A Right To Care

It's no secret that Bernie Sanders believes that healthcare is a universal right to everyone. When he asked Price his opinion on the matter, the nominee was adamant about his commitment to affordable access to care but not to healthcare as a right itself.





How Can A Tea-Partier Care More About Obamacare Than The Deficit?

In an impassioned speech, Senator Michael Bennet questioned how a noted Tea Party member like Tom Price could support approving a budget that adds the deficit in order to repeal Obamacare (the means by which Republicans plan to fast-track the repeal through).





