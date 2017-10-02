It's Unclear Whether Or Not Tom Petty Has Passed Away

​On Monday afternoon, TMZ reported that rock and roll icon Tom Petty had been rushed to the hospital, where he passed away after life support was pulled. CBS News, citing the LAPD, confirmed the reports. The tweet citing the LAPD has since been deleted, but CBS is still reporting that Petty has passed away at 66:

Tom Petty, legendary rocker, is dead at 66. The musician reportedly suffered cardiac arrest https://t.co/GHLs4k1Ivo pic.twitter.com/2QeHxOSppj — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

However, shortly after CBS posted its story, TMZ updated its story, reporting that Petty is "still clinging to life":

Sources tell us at 10:30 Monday morning a chaplain was called to Tom's hospital room. We're told the family has a do not resuscitate order on Tom. The singer is not expected to live throughout the day, but he's still clinging to life. A report that the LAPD confirmed the singer's death is inaccurate -- the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. handled the emergency.



Meanwhile, the LAPD tweeted (apparently in reference to CBS' reporting), that they had no available information on Petty's status:

(1/2)The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

(2/2) However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

