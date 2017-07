​Drones are pretty cool pieces of technology, but in order to truly fulfill their potential, they'll have to figure out how to overcome their major problems with minor airborne obstacles like... toilet paper:

If you want to take down a drone and you don't have any toilet paper on hand, some confetti will also do the trick:

Drone Down!! A post shared by Arize Nwosu (@rizonline) on Dec 5, 2015 at 11:43am PST





[Via Reddit]